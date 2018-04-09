‘PM WANNABE’ AZMIN SCURRIES OFF ON SEEING ESTRANGED SISTER UMMI SEATED NEXT TO DR MHATHIR & SITI HASMAH: AT SEPARATE EVENT, JIBES AT DR M FOR CONTESTING UNDER ‘CANNOT LAST 6 MONTHS’ PKR FLAG

SHAH ALAM – PKR deputy president Azmin Ali said he was surprised but happy to see his estranged sister Ummi Hafilda at a fundraising event attended by Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

He said he welcomed Ummi Hafilda’s decision to support Mahathir.

“I was surprised to see her today and am happy that people support Tun’s (Mahathir) leadership in Pakatan,” he told reporters after launching the PKR election machinery at Dewan Raja Muda Musa.

Azmin was seen speaking briefly to Mahathir and his wife, Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, but not to Ummi Hafilda, who was sitting next to Mahathir.

Asked about this, Azmin said he had to rush to another event.

Ummi said earlier today that she would support Mahathir’s leadership and wanted to join him to champion the people’s rights.

“The 27 million Malaysians know what good things Dr Mahathir has done for the country.

“He might have made some mistakes in the past as a leader of the country, but he isn’t God,” she said.

Ummi made headlines 20 years ago when she testified in opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Sodomy 1 trial.

She was a vocal critic of the opposition and had joined Umno in their election campaign.

“I have told Tun that I will go on a nationwide tour with him to correct the negative perception about him.

“This is not about Tun, it is about the country,” Ummi was reported as saying.

She admitted that she and Azmin were still not on good terms.

Ummi said she paid RM5,000 to sit at the same table with Mahathir at the fundraiser.

Meanwhile, Azmin told the crowd at the launch of PKR’s election machinery that a prediction some two decades back about PKR not surviving beyond six months had been proven wrong.

In an apparent jibe at the Umno leadership, under Dr Mahathir then when the opposition party was formed, Azmin said the same individual who made that prediction would be standing under PKR’s banner.

“Twenty years have passed and that person who made the statement will be using PKR logo to stand in the election,” he told the 3,000 PKR grassroots leaders and members.

PKR was formed in April 1999 after Anwar, who was the deputy prime minister, was sacked by Mahathir.

Azmin also said in his speech that PKR had survived 20 years despite facing different challenges over the years.

“When we took over Selangor, Barisan Nasional said we would not be able to govern the state because PKR had no experience.

“But we proved them wrong. We’ve managed the state well and we can also manage Putrajaya if we take over,” he said, adding that PKR was ready for the coming election.

– FMT

.