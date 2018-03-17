PLAYED OUT BY NAJIB’S MEN, A TOUGH FIGHT STILL LOOMS FOR TYCOON LIM KANG HOO

Last year was not easy for Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo. It is no different now as a key vote by Ekovest Bhd shareholders at the end of the month will determine whether or not to buy out the minority shareholders of Iskandar Waterfront City Bhd

ast November, Lim, who controls more than 50% of Ekovest, put together a plan for Ekovest to buy out the minorities of IWC at RM1.50 per share. Lim will not be able to vote on the deal given his ownership in both companies.

The move by Ekovest to buy up IWC was unravelled in May last year when the Ministry of Finance Inc (MoF) nixed a deal to jointly develop Bandar Malaysia with a consortium called ICSB, comprising Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd (IWH) and China Railway Engineering Corp (M) Sdn Bhd (CREC).

Via a corporate exercise, Lim wanted IWH, the master developer of the land IWC owns in Johor, to take over the listing status of IWC as part of the deal involving Bandar Malaysia.

IWC shares, which had been soaring on the back of its potential exposure to Bandar Malaysia, tanked following the collapse of that lucrative deal.

Never one to give up, Lim hatched a new proposal in November.

The new proposal sees Ekovest, a highway operator and construction company, morphing into a major property player considering the vast land bank IWC holds in Johor.

Ekovest is proposing to buy 62% of IWC shares owned by minority shareholders at RM1.50 a share.

Those minority shareholders are given two options: exchange their IWC shares for RM1.50 cash or swap their shares for an Ekovest share valued at RM1.50.

Lim, who owns 38% of IWC, will not be selling his shares to Ekovest.

Many do view Ekovest as the sacrificial cash cow to rescue the asset-rich IWC with its 1,000 plus acres of land in Johor.

It is for that reason Ekovest shares have remained subdued at the RM1 level following the announcement of the takeover of IWC.

The market believes a profitable construction company like Ekovest, which generates steady income, will now be taking on more liabilities should it take over IWC.

Meanwhile, IWC has inched closer to the RM1.50 benchmark level at Friday’s close of RM1.43.

Central to the deal is the valuation of IWC’s 1,000 plus acres of land in Johor and whether minority shareholders of Ekovest believe they can gain future value from IWC’s land.

The promoters of IWC are saying that Ekovest will enhance its earnings should it buy IWC. Furthermore, the price Ekovest is paying for IWC is cheap compared with the market value of IWC’s land.

The premise is that at RM1.50 per IWC share, Ekovest will pay about RM1.24bil or RM28.81 psf for IWC.

In its circular to the shareholder, IWC says the land has a potential market value of RM3.6bil or RM84.49 per square feet (psf).

Their argument is that Ekovest Bhd shareholders are paying 25 sen of the ringgit for value of IWC’s land.

Supplementing that argument is that a transaction last August when IWC inked a deal with the Johor state government to sell plots of land at RM50 psf to the state government.

The state government would compulsorily acquire six plots of agricultural land measuring 121.58 acres in Plentong, Johor Baru, from IWC for RM222.8mil.

In return, the Johor government will alienate plots of underwater land measuring 228.78 acres to IWC for RM531.92mil, valuing that land at also RM50psf.

Another reason being put forward for the attractiveness of the deal is that, earnings wise, IWC has turned around from the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2017.

For the fourth quarter to Dec 31, 2017, IWC recorded net profit of RM14.92mil from a loss of RM3.83mil in the same period of the previous year.

Revenue was slightly lower at RM25.43mil from RM30.64mil previously.

For the full year, IWC recorded net profit of RM48.12mil from a previous loss of RM16.03mil.

Revenue increased more than three fold to RM271.78mil from RM76.6mil previously.

Another positive for IWC is the Greenland deal, first inked back in 2015.

IWC proposed to sell three pieces of land measuring 51.8 ha in Plentong, Johor, held by IWC subsidiary Tebrau Bay Sdn Bhd, to Greenland Tebrau Sdn Bhd (GTSB), for RM2.37bil cash.

IWC said it would book a RM1.2bil profit, or RM1.80 per share, from the disposal of land to GTSB.

GTSB is 20% owned by IWC (through unit Southern Crest Development Sdn Bhd) and 80% by the Greenland group (via Greenland Malaysia Real Estate Operator Sdn Bhd).

GTSB will be paying IWC in tranches.

Based on the schedule of payments starting July 15, 2017 until May 5, 2020, GTSB needs to pay a grand total of RM2.13bil.

The first payment of RM46.32mil for Lot 1A was completed on July 15.

In January this year, IWC told Bursa Malaysia it had extended the payment dates of two of the instalments owed to it by Greenland Tebrau.

IWC said the payment date of the second instalment for Lot 1-A BPP for the sum of RM46.32mil has been extended from Oct 15, 2017 to March 15, 2018.

Meanwhile, the payment date of the third instalment for Lot 1-A BPP for the sum of RM46.32mil will be extended from Jan 15 to April 15 this year.

China-based Greenland is also IWC’s partner in a waterfront city project in Johor with an estimated gross development value of RM18.4bil.

