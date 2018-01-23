PKR’S OWN EMPEROR WITH NO CLOTHES UNVEILED: FROM ONE BLUNDER TO ANOTHER, AZMIN’S ‘HAPHAZARD’ RULE GIVES UMNO THE SILVER BULLET TO ATTACK SELANGOR

THE Selangor government’s decision to freeze financial allocations for PAS lawmakers proves that the state has turned into a haphazard government fuelled by their greed for power, says Selangor Umno liaison committee chairman Noh Omar.

“If I’m not mistaken, PAS was the one who strongly supported (Mohamed) Azmin’s (Ali) appointment as the menteri besar. This (latest development) shows that the PKR-led Selangor government today is a haphazard government. Even its partners are complaining.”

He said this to reporters after signing the agreement for the development of MyTransit at the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya today.

Noh said this in response to the issue raised by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang on the freeze of this year’s financial allocations for PAS lawmakers in Selangor.

Elaborating, Noh, who is urban wellbeing, housing and local government minister, said the freeze also showed that PKR would go to the extent of sidelining their own allies to ensure that they would remain in power in the state.

“For power, they will turn their foes into friends and friends into foes. If they continue getting support, the people will suffer. This is because what matters to them is position and power. When they are in power, the will forget their promises to the people,” he said.

– Bernama

