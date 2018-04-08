PERHAPS THE PEOPLE THOUGHT THE JOHOR PALACE WOULD BE DIFFERENT: CROWN PRINCE CAUGHT WITH FEET OF CLAY – THE MORE YOU TAKE SIDES, THE MORE POPULAR YOU MAKE PAKATAN – MAHATHIR’S MASTERLY RESPONSE TO TMJ’S ‘POLITICKING’

Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad conceded that Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s remarks would affect the opposition coalition with regard to capturing the state in the general election.

However, the former premier claimed that it would have a positive effect and boost Harapan’s standing among the people.

“It would affect,” he said when quizzed on the matter at the sidelines of an event in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

After a brief pause, he added: “It would affect in a way that would make Pakatan Harapan more popular.”

In a Facebook posting last night, Tunku Ismail launched a thinly-veiled attack on Mahathir and warned Johoreans not to be duped by a “forked-tongue” individual.

However, an overwhelming number of netizens disagreed with the crown prince, which prompted Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong to remark that support for the palace is not transferable to BN.

Meanwhile, Mahathir also referred to the comments on social media.

“You have seen the comments. See the comments on Instagram, on YouTube – those are the comments of the rakyat.

“I am also a rakyat, but I don’t want to comment,” he said.

Among others, Tunku Ismail recounted how his teachers used to frighten him using Mahathir’s name.

“I won’t forget the year 1992. Back then I was a small and naughty kid in school.

“My teachers will say, ‘Do not play a fool, you are royalty, if I were to report you to Mahathir, you are done for ‘,” he said.