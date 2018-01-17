PASTOR KOH’S KIDNAPPING GETS MORE & MORE CONVOLUTED: NOW SUHAKAM SAYS COPS NEVER ORDERED INQUIRY TO BE STOPPED – BUT ‘WE DID IT ON OUR OWN FOR PRINCIPLES OF LAW’

THE police never ordered the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) to cease the public inquiry into Pastor Raymond Koh’s disappearance but it was done on the principles of law, said its commissioner Mah Weng Kwai.

Mah said that the police merely informed Suhakam that a person was charged in court and referred them to Section 12 (3) of the Suhakam Act 1999.

The Act states that during an inquiry into the infringement of the human rights of a person, if the allegation becomes the subject matter of any proceedings in any court, the commission shall immediately cease to do the inquiry.

“The letter from the police states that a person has been charged in the courts and referred us to Section 12 of the Act.

“The panel convened yesterday morning and after listening to the presentation of the lawyers at the inquiry, we made the decision to cease to the inquiry,” he said at a press conference at the Suhakam office today.

Yesterday, Mah, who heads the inquiry, told the public hearing that the commission had received a letter yesterday that police have apprehended a suspect in Koh’s case on January 12.

Part-time driver Lam Chang Nam, from Taman Sri Ampang, Ipoh, was charged with kidnapping at the Petaling Jaya court.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

