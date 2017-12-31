PAS IS NOT ISLAMIC, WE WILL NOT COLLABORATE WITH THEM – MAHATHIR PUTS HIS FOOT DOWN DESPITE UNCERTAINTY OVER MALAY ‘TSUNAMI’

KUALA SELANGOR – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad has reiterated that the Opposition coalition will not collaborate with PAS.

Speaking at a press conference at a Pakatan Harapan ceramah at Bestari Jaya here Sunday, the former premier and Pakatan Harapan coalition ruled out further negotiations with PAS ahead of the 14th General Elections.

He said under the Pakatan Rakyat banner, PAS had won the smallest number of seats in GE13.

“With PAS they will agree one thing and ‘behind you’ they will support someone else,” he said, adding that the party was “not Islamic”.

Dr Mahathir also said an Indian and Chinese tsunami is definite in the next general election, but the Malay votes are uncertain.

He claimed that was why Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was shifting the borders to create more Malay constituencies.

“He wants to use enough Malay representatives to form a Government without the Chinese – even PAS had said there should not be any non-Muslims in the government,” he said.

On the support offered by the Minority Rights Action Party (Mira) for Pakatan Harapan, Dr Mahathir said they might consider awarding Mira some seats as a reward for their assistance if the Opposition coalition wins the 14th General Election.

Mira was previously known as the New Generation Party.

– ANN

