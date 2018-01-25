‘PAS IS DEAD’: SICK & TIRED BY HADI’S LOSS OF DIRECTION, LESS THAN 3,500 ATTEND LATEST RALLY IN SELANGOR
Maka Terkubur Lah Pas Pis Pus – Kurang 3,500 Ahli Hadhiri Fastaqim (Fast-Talking?)
Pas is dead
as expected low turnout at Sunday’s fastaqim 2.4
< 10% of 50,000 S’gor members turned up fastaqim
PAS supporters confused with party’s direction
decided not to show up
PAS to suffer greatly from loss of Malay vote
Another factor is emergence of Amanah.
Hadi still says Pas can win :
- Perlis (where Pas has only 1 seat out of 15)
- Kedah (where they have only 8 out of 36)
- and Perak (where Pas has 4 out of 59 seats)
Hadi quiet about Pas winning Terengganu, his home State.
Hadi knows Terengganu will remain in BN’s hands
