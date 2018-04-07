EC TO PULL AN ‘ROS’ ON MAHATHIR & CO? PAKATAN NEEDS OUR PERMISSION TO USE SINGLE LOGO IN GE14, WARNS EC CHIEF HASHIM

PUTRAJAYA – Any political parties seeking to use new or different logos during the 14th General Election (GE14) must get permission from the Election Commission (EC).

EC chairman Tan Sri Hashim Abdullah said they have not received any information or notice from PH over the opposition’s pact’s aim of having all its component parties use only the PKR logo during GE14.

“We have not received any confirmation yet. But if any political party wants to use new or different logos, then they must get our approval first.

“The political parties have to register with the Registrar of Societies (RoS), and then later they will come to us. We will view the logo. As long as the logo is not against (the law), then we will approve it,” he told a press conference, here today.

He was responding to a question on whether all four parties in PH can use one logo – which is PKR’s – during GE14.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) was issued a dissolution order from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) after the former had failed to furnish RoS with necessary details to complete its registration. This also meant that PH’s registration as an opposition coalition was in jeopardy.

Following the development, PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced that all opposition parties would contest GE14 under the PKR logo.

– NST

