PACK YOUR BAGS NAJIB & ROSMAH – MAHATHIR IS FATED TO BE PM TWICE: SITI HASMAH POINTS TO LATE KEDAH SULTAN BECOMING AGONG A SECOND TIME – ‘MY MOST IMPORTANT ROLE IS TO ENSURE THIS POTENTIAL 7TH PM IS IN GOOD HEALTH’

Kedahans do it twice when it comes to attaining the highest ranks, said Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of Pakatan Harapan prime minister candidate Dr Mahathir Mohamad

“A lot of people say ‘we are Kedahans. Kedahans will do it twice’. Follow the late Yang di-Pertuan Agong from Kedah, the late Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah. He was blessed to be Agong twice.

“Now it is time for the prime minister from Kedah (to do a second stint in office),” Siti Hasmah said in jest at a Sinar Harian forum in Shah Alam earlier today.

Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years from 1981 to 2003.

Now, at the age of 93, he is poised for a second round in power should his coalition Harapan beat the ruling-BN government.

Siti Hasmah said should that occur, she would support her husband as a dutiful wife.

“My most important role will be to take care of this potential 7th prime minister in terms of his health,” she said.

The Sinar Harian forum today set out to discuss whether Mahathir was too old to be prime minister.

Mahathir and Siti Hasmah gatecrashed halfway through the forum, with the former prime minister telling the audience that he is not senile yet.

A fitness guru and psychologist also said that the nonagenarian should not be ruled out from Putrajaya simply because of his age.

