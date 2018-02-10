‘OVER ENERGETIC’ MAHATHIR POSTPONES BENTONG TOUR AFTER DOCTORS ADVISE HIM TO REST

PETALING JAYA – Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) has postponed a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) programme scheduled to be held in Bentong on Saturday (Feb 10) following his doctors’ advice to rest.

According to Pribumi programme coordinator Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir, the 92-year-old party chairman was told to rest by his doctors due to unspecified health reasons.

No replacement date was given for the Bentong programme.

This isn’t the first time Dr Mahathir has called off political events due to health reasons.

Last year, the Pakatan Harapan chairman had to call off two fundraising dinners in Temerloh and Kluang due to the flu.

– ANN

