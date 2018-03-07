ONLY DR M CAN CONVINCE THE MALAYS: BERSATU MUST BE ALLOWED TO LEAD PAKATAN OR IT WON’T WORK, WARNS WAN SAIFUL

Bersatu has to lead Pakatan Harapan to win Malay votes and ensure a change of government in the coming polls, new party recruit Wan Saiful Wan Jan said today.

Only by doing so, he claimed, could Harapan hope to counter the identity politics long played up by the ruling coalition.

“If one really believes that there should be a change in the government, then one cannot run away from making sure Bersatu leads the coalition,” he said at the “Trends in the Malay electorate: The urban Malay” forum.

“We have to build this on reality. I don’t know what the ideal is – be it PKR to lead, DAP to lead or Amanah to lead. Whatever it is, it is not going to sell…

MKINI

.