ONLY DR M CAN CONVINCE THE MALAYS: BERSATU MUST BE ALLOWED TO LEAD PAKATAN OR IT WON’T WORK, WARNS WAN SAIFUL

March 7, 2018

Bersatu has to lead Pakatan Harapan to win Malay votes and ensure a change of government in the coming polls, new party recruit Wan Saiful Wan Jan said today.

“If one really believes that there should be a change in the government, then one cannot run away from making sure Bersatu leads the coalition,” he said at the “Trends in the Malay electorate: The urban Malay” forum.

“We have to build this on reality. I don’t know what the ideal is – be it PKR to lead, DAP to lead or Amanah to lead. Whatever it is, it is not going to sell…

MKINI

