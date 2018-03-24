ONCE A DICTATOR, ALWAYS A DICTATOR? HOW ABOUT ‘ONCE A THIEF, ALWAYS A THIEF’: KHAIRY SHOULD LOOK AT HIS OWN BOSS NAJIB BEFORE TEARING INTO DR MAHATHIR

THE opposition is disillusioned in believing that Dr Mahathir Mohamad is a changed man, said Khairy Jamaluddin, adding that the former prime minister is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman, who turns 93 in July, should never be allowed to govern the country again as most of the problems that exist now stem from his 22-year rule, the Umno Youth chief told reporters after chairing a Sabah Umno meeting in Kota Kinabalu today.

“Once a dictator, always a dictator.

“I have listed all the mistakes and weaknesses during the Mahathir administration in my Umno Youth policy speech during the party’s general assembly.

“Malaysians are still paying for the problems that he created.”

Khairy, who is also youth and sports minister, said many lopsided agreements were sealed during Dr Mahathir’s tenure as prime minister, such as massive privatisation excercises, where most of the deals favoured private corporations.

“The attack against the country’s judiciary, when he removed the chief justice…this problem was later corrected by Abdullah Ahmad Badawi when he was prime minister.”

He also accused Dr Mahathir of focusing too much on developing the Klang Valley, and as a result, there are development imbalances in other parts of the country.

“This can be seen in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Only under Abdullah and Najib Razak were these problems slowly corrected,” said Khairy, citing the Pan-Borneo Highway as one of the projects aimed at reducing the development gap between the peninsula, and Sabah and Sarawak.

The Pan-Borneo Highway, stretching 2,325km, is being built at a cost of RM30 billion by the federal government. It will link Sabah and Sarawak with Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Khairy said the campaign to spoil votes in the 14th general election is a clear example of youths’ disillusionment with Dr Mahathir, who is PH’s choice for interim prime minister if the pact wins federal power.

He added that the BN Career Carnival will be held in Sabah on April 8.

The programme aims to assist the state’s youth in gaining employment.

“We want to correct this perception created by the opposition. We want Malaysians to know that the country still has enough jobs to go around.

“The opposition has nothing but complaints, unlike BN, which has short- and long-term plans to assist all Malaysians.”

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

.