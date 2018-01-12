ON ELECTION NIGHT, GET READY YOUR AIRASIA PLANES, TONY – TO EMERGENCY FLY NAJIB & CO OUT OF M’SIA: ALREADY, UMNO IN PANIC MODE, MCA SMILING, MIC ‘DONT KNOW LAH’, WHILE SABAH & S’WAK PLAY ‘SUPER COOL’

Talk is that UMNO is in deep panic.

Moron and entire family have gone to Saudi Arabia to suss out rat holes (laluan tikus) in case they have to flee in the night. That house in Koh Samui is also getting completed. Zaki something are the project managers.

Moron says he has paid for his family members’ air passage. Paid to whom? You are flying by gomen jet. Who do you pay? Royal Malaysian Air Force which flies and maintains the planes? Or you pay the Ministry of Transport?

For the first time in the history of Malaysia, the Police conducted an exercise (a rehearsal) on how to evacuate the prime minister from Putrajaya in the event of mob riots.

The Police practised evacuating the prime minister by helicopter !! Here is the picture and the news report to prove it:

Surely the Police know somethings better than the rest of us. All the Moron’s ball carriers, butt lickers and ass wipers better get ready. Moron and his entire gang are going to abandon all of you. They care as much for you as they would for bird droppings on their windshield. They have stashed away their funds overseas, they have houses, helicopters and jetplanes waiting for them. What do you have?

I fully support if Pakatan Harapan wins the elections, that Mr Lim Kit Siang be made the Minister of Home Affairs. All your useless butts are going to get kicked into jail.

Some folks in the know say the elections will be held after Chinese New Year. The campaign period will be quite short – about 10 days. Which is very good. We really do not need any longer campaign period.

UMNO is beginning to panic. You can see it in the incessant attacks against Tun Dr Mahathir as the PH’s candidate for PM. Despite some initial confusion by PKR, they are beginning to accept the common sense choice of Tun Dr Mahathir. Its a no brainer really.

Rafizi is spot on. Tun Dr Mahathir is going to help swing the hardcore UMNO Malay vote. Win the elections first.

The MCA is smiling. They are about to be wiped out. But they are not worried. The ordinary MCA member will vote for DAP and PH anyway. They have been playing the double game for a long time. MCA is business. DAP gets the vote. Plus they get to pull the plug on UMNO, whom they really detest.

The MIC is not worth mentioning anymore.

There is a SECOND SURPRISE brewing over the big water.

I am not saying anymore.

The FIRST SURPRISE (a little west of the SECOND) is going to be exciting enough.

To make a long story short, make sure that helicopter is all fueled up and ready to fly off in a jiffy.

For election night, my advise to UMNO is to have your Operations Room in an empty flight hangar at the LCCT.

Tell Tony to have a couple of planes fueled and warming up on the tarmac. In case UMNO loses the elections, then they can all make a quick getaway.

Tony should collect cash upfront for the tickets. Only carry on baggage, must pay extra of course for nasi lemak bungkus.