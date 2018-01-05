OMG! NAJIB STARTS DIGGING INTO BANK NEGARA’S PIGGY BANK: IN UNUSUAL DEAL, MALAYSIA’S CENTRAL BANK BUYS LAND FROM GOVT FOR RM2 BILLION

KUALA LUMPUR – Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has acquired 22.58ha of land from the government for RM2 billion.

It is to be utilised for the relocation of the Global Islamic Finance University and the International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance.

The land will also be used for future development of education and training facilities that will focus on enhancing the technical capabilities of the talents in the financial industry.

“The land is located contiguous to the bank’s Sasana Kijang complex, which is equipped with conference and state-of-the-art training facilities and houses international organisations such as the World Bank, Southeast Asian Central Banks Research and Training Centre and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion.

“It is also near the new Asia School of Business (a collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology) complex and the financial industry’s Financial Industry Training Centre, presently under construction,” it said in a statement.

Sasan Kijang is along Jalan Dato’ Onn here.

The completion of this transaction is the culmination of several months of discussions between the two parties.

– FMT

