NUCLEAR WAR IN NAJIB CAMP: NOW PM’S TOP PROPAGANDIST CALLS APANDI’S WIFE A ‘HOT ASS OUT TO OUST NAJIB’

FIRST LADY OF AGC PANAS BONTOT

In the first statement the police recorded from me, I gave them a stack of documents as evidence of the wrongdoings and transgressions of the First Lady of the AGC. Just to give you one example, I gave the police documents related to Inside Media Sdn Bhd, a RM2 company and the owner of The Malaysian Insight.

Faridah Begum K.A. Abdul Kader, a.k.a. the First Lady of the AGC, has made a police report against me and Malaysia Today (READ HERE).

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) sent Malaysia Today an e-mail demanding that the article titled, “First Lady AGC walking the path of Grace Mugabe”, be removed from the website by 4.00pm on Friday, 16th February 2018 (READ HERE).

The article was removed by 8.00pm on Thursday, 15th February 2018.

Basically, Malaysia Today wants to set a good example for others to follow in case the MCMC sees fit to also demand that The Malaysian Insight remove all those numerous fitnah articles they have written and are still writing about Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak and 1MDB, etc. If Malaysia Today can remove the articles that the MCMC asks to be removed then The Malaysian Insight can do the same.

This is the second police report (well, actually it is the 30th or 40th police report if you include all police reports ever made against Malaysia Today since it was founded on 13th August 2004) after the first one made by the Attorney-General himself in October 2017.

After that first police report by the AG, three police officers from Bukit Aman flew to London to record my statement, which took a good part of half a day. I assume they will do the same for this second police report as well.

I was told the police are investigating me under the crime of criminal defamation, just like in the case of the first police report by the AG. Unfortunately, for the crime of criminal defamation, Malaysia will not be able to extradite me to to face trial in Malaysia under the rules of dual criminality.

Inside Media Sdn Bhd was incorporated on 8th May 2014 with two shareholders and directors: Faridah Begum K A Abdul Kader and Harbir Singh Gill A/L Ajaib Singh. Faridah and Harbir own another dozen or so companies, all the documents which I gave the police. Inside Media Sdn Bhd’s paid up capital is still RM2 until today.

Even though the company is four years old, no accounts have ever been filed up to 8th December 2017 and the RM20 million they have received so far do not appear in the accounts. This is because that RM20 million was paid under-the-table and all in cash. Probably the balance RM30 million for the next three years will also be on the same basis.

Even Ho Kay Tat of The Malaysian Insider finds this odd and he has asked Jahabar Sadiq and The Malaysian Insightto be transparent and declare who is financing them and where their money is coming from (READ HERE). The fact that a RM2 company deals in RM10 million a year with no accounts filed should trigger some alarm bells. It appears there is massive money-laundering going on here.

One very important point to note is Inside Media Sdn Bhd was incorporated on 8th May 2014. That was soon after Mukhriz Mahathir lost the contest for an Umno Vice President’s seat and when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad decided that Najib must be ousted if Mukhriz is ever going to become the Prime Minister in future.

Mahathir blamed Najib for Mukhriz losing the Umno Vice Presidency and he wanted to oust Najib because of it. And that was when Mahathir decided he was going to use the 1MDB issue to bring Najib down. Mahathir spoke to The Edge/The Malaysian Insider and Clare Rewcastle Brown/Sarawak Report about using the 1MDB issue to oust Najib from office. And that was when they also incorporated Inside Media Sdn Bhd.

So The Malaysian Insight was planned almost four years ago when the plan to oust Najib using the 1MDB issue was mooted. It was a backup to The Malaysian Insider in case it gets closed down for any reason. Once The Malaysian Insider gets closed down, then The Malaysian Insight would take over.

The plan to make Mukhriz the Prime Minister had already been mooted back in 2013 when Mahathir handed power to Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi. In fact, on 8th February 2013, Malaysiakini, a pro-Anwar Ibrahim website, reported this, as did Asia Sentinel, on 28th October 2013, another pro-Anwar website, which you can read below.

In 2013, everyone already knew about Mahathir’s plan to make Mukhriz the Prime Minister (READ BELOW). However, in late-2013, Mukhriz lost the contest for an Umno Vice Presidency and in early-2014 Mahathir decided Najib must go. And that was also when Inside Media Sdn Bhd was incorporated.

And when they were forced to close down The Malaysian Insider, The Malaysian Insight emerged to take its place.

The First Lady of the AGC is crying victim. She is far from a victim. Back in 2014 she was already in the plot to oust Najib. And she had already laid the groundwork to set up The Malaysian Insight by incorporating Inside Media Sdn Bhd on 8th May 2014.

Since the First Lady of the AGC has made a police report let us see what the police investigation reveals. I have already handed everything to the police so they are not short of evidence. Maybe she can explain to the police where the RM20 million came from and why it does not reflect in the accounts. Next time remember: if you live in a glass house, do not throw stones.

On 8th February 2013 Malaysiakini, a pro-Anwar Ibrahim website, reported:

DAP’s Kluang MP Liew Chin Tong says Dr M wants Mukhriz for Umno VP post

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is pushing for his son, Mukhriz Mahathir, to be among the new Umno vice-presidents in the party polls, and this may force out one of the incumbent VPs, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, a DAP MP has opined.

Kluang MP and a key DAP strategist, Liew Chin Tong told Malaysiakini this was because Ahmad Zahid has never “been in the good books” of the former prime minister. “It’s quite clear Mahathir wants Mukhriz to contest as a vice-president, which means one of the current vice-presidents will lose,” he said, pointing at Ahmad Zahid as being the possible victim.

Liew said Dr Mahathir might not have the confidence Muhyiddin would garner enough support from within Umno to win the president’s post and that was why he had supported the no-contest motion.

On 28th October 2013, Asia Sentinel, another pro-Anwar Ibrahim website, reported:

Malaysia’s Mahathir attacks another successor

Najib and his deputy, Muhyiddin Yassin, were unopposed in the party elections. However, an unofficial “Mahathir slate” developed for other positions. Particularly, Mahathir was pushing to make his son, Mukhriz, the 49-year-old chief minister of Kedah, one of the three vice presidents, which would have been viewed as a springboard to eventually go for the party presidency and premiership. Mukhriz finished fourth.

Many observers in Kuala Lumpur have long expected an attack on Najib – who is in London for a week-long conference – since May. However, other political observers have pointed out that Najib emerged from the intra-party elections strengthened, with all seven of his candidates returned and with no Mahathir allies in senior positions in the party.

