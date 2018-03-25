NOW IN THE NAME OF FELDA, NAJIB PROCLAIMS HIS OVERPRICED CHINA CONTRACTS GOOD FOR SETTLERS – NOT CORRUPT SELLOUTS TO SAVE HIMSELF: SETTLERS WILL LOSE IF DR M COMES TO POWER & CANCELS CHINESE DEALS – NAJIB

KUANTAN: Prime Minister Najib Razak told Felda settlers yesterday that they will face difficulties marketing their oil palm harvests if the opposition were to win the 14th general election.

Najib said this was because the opposition had stated that they would cancel all joint venture contracts with China if they were to come into power.

“The government’s policy is to have good relations with economic giants like India and China as well as other countries because they buy palm oil produced from oil palm harvested by Felda settlers.

“Just imagine, if they cancelled the contracts, bilateral relations will nosedive.

“If this happens there will be no demand for our palm oil, it is not them who will suffer but the Felda settlers themselves.

“So don’t be like Selangor, their leaders got the mandate but it is the people who had to bear the brunt after the state government failed to manage water supply,” he said at a programme with Felda settlers in Paya Besar last night.

China is among the top Malaysian palm oil buyers besides India and the European Union.

Najib said Felda settlers who have been strong supporters of the government should make the right choice at the next polls.

He said close ties between Malaysia and other countries including Saudi Arabia and China had opened up many economic opportunities and brought benefits to the people in the country.

MALAY MAIL

.