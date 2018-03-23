NO END IN SIGHT FOR CHINA ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE: NOW, LOYALTY FOR LOCAL BRANDS SKYROCKETS

One of the reasons why North America, particularly United States of America, has reigned supreme for nearly a century as the world’s strongest and biggest economy is because of its consumption-basedeconomy. Although some may argue that production, not consumption, is the true source of wealth, U.S.’ consumption-driven society is one of the main contributors.

That’s why India (1.32 billion populations) and Indonesia (261 million populations) are no where near United States (325 million populations) as far as economy is concerned. Heck, even China, the planet’s most populous nation with 1.38 billion people, is still the second largest economic powerhouse behind America, for now. But that would soon change.

If people don’t consume and spend, there’s only so far a country can go. Imagine Americans don’t spend but save most of their money in the banks. However, before we can consume, we need to produce. Therefore, a country has to produce sufficiently not only for local consumption but also for export, earning foreign exchange in the process.

Sure, China is still the world’s biggest production factory. But the Middle Kingdom doesn’t grow at double-digit anymore. Its massive production engines need to continuously run in order to provide employment to hundreds of millions of people. Like the U.S., China has no choice but to shift to a consumer-oriented economy to reduce dependency on foreign consumption.

In what seems to be a boost to the Chinese economic powerhouse, a survey done by Credit Suisse reveals that an overwhelming 87.4% of Chinese consumers prefer local home appliance brands over foreign brands. Chinese consumers in the 18 to 29 age bracket said they would prefer to buy domestic home appliance brands in the next 6 to 12 months.

According to the report, which interviewed 14,000 consumers face-to-face in eight emerging economies – Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, South Africa and Turkey – young Chinese Millennials are the consumers driving consumption or lifestyle upgrade. And they are now showing a “Chinese bias” in their purchasing decisions.

The Eighth Annual Credit Suisse Emerging Consumer Survey also found in the 18 to 65 age range, 19% of Chinese consumers surveyed said they are willing to pay more for domestic sportswear brands than for international ones – an increase from 15% in 2010. A report by Nielsen last year supported this latest Credit Suisse study.

