NAJIB’S OVERDONE ROHINGYA POLITICKING STIRS HATRED AGAINST OTHER FAITHS: IS ATTACK ON BUDDHIST MONKS FOILED, M’SIAN COPS STUMBLE ONTO ‘AL MAUNAH-STYLE’ RAID ON BUKIT AMAN

PETALING JAYA – Police arrested two people on suspicion of planning terrorist attacks against non-Muslims and an audacious raid on the federal police’s armoury here as part of the Islamic State (IS)’s activities.

According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, the first suspect was a 23-year-old Indonesian labourer who allegedly planned a daring raid on the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters to seize the police’s weaponry and on the Travers police station in Brickfields.

In shades of the al Maunah incident of 2000, Mohamad Fuzi said the suspect had also attempted to infiltrate army camps and other police stations to acquire guns and ammunition for militant groups in the region to launch attacks.

He said the suspect was arrested on Thursday after police discovered he was conducting reconnaissance activities around Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, while armed with a knife.

“The suspect was targeting Buddhist monks and planned to kill them as an act of revenge against Muslim Rohingya persecuted in Myanmar by the government,” he said.

The suspect was also found to have been in contact with a senior leader of the IS through WhatsApp and tried to recruit Indonesians to their cause.

“To prove that Daesh was still active in Malaysia, he also raised the group’s flag at his construction site workplace,” he said, using the alternate name for the terrorist group.

Police arresting a religious teacher suspected of involvement with IS, in Petaling Jaya. — Picture courtesy of Royal Malaysian Police

The second suspect is a 25-year-old teacher at a private religious school in Subang Jaya who was arrested in Petaling Jaya on Dec 23.

“He was previously detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 in November 2015, but was subsequently released after serving his 18 months sentence in 2016,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad Fuzi said the suspect resumed involvement with the IS after he was freed, and allegedly planned several attacks against entertainment outlets throughout Klang Valley.

The man allegedly planned to rob, kidnap and murder non-Muslims based on his belief that they were infidels.

Investigations found that the suspect actively used his personal Facebook account to recruit new members and was linked to several IS terror cells that were previously neutralised using the Internal Security Act before it was abolished.

– Malay Mail

.