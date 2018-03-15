NAJIB’S GE14 PREDICTION FOR THE RINGGIT: IT WILL RISE TO 3.80 VS U.S. DOLLAR SOON, SAYS PM

THE ringgit is expected to rise to 3.80 against the US dollar in the near term, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Najib, who is also finance minister, said his optimism is due to several positive economic indicators, like the nation’s strong performance and export value of more than RM80 billion in the first quarter of the year.

“Our currency yesterday dropped slightly to 3.90 from 3.89 (against the US dollar). Insyaallah, in the near term, it may rise to 3.80.

“In terms of currency value, ours is among the best-performing currencies. Several months ago, the ringgit had weakened to 4.49. But it will surge to 3.80 soon,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Budget 2018 with People and Civil Servants programme in Ipoh today.