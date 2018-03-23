NAJIB’S FATAL MISTAKE – WAITING TOO LONG: ‘DAY BY DAY, BN IS BUNGLING & CHASING AWAY THEIR OWN SUPPORTERS’

KL: Lim Kit Siang said signs of great disunity “deep in bowels of Umno” lead to implosion in party. cited several instances of “rude politics” by Umno leaders angered party’s veterans.

1. Rais Yatim warned such politics would hurt Umno.

“Rais spoken out about Jamal Yunos carrying coffin to Selangor state secretariat, against Islam and Malay culture.

2. Rais also questioned Salleh Keruak for defending Jo Lo instead of upholding justice

3. Rafidah Aziz rebuked authorities failing to locate super yacht when she herself could spot it

4. also NS MB urging Umno Youth to flip over tables at pro-opposition coffee shops.

Association of Patriots calling on MB to apologise.

(Arshad) called speech unbecoming of politician and state leader.

such gangster-like conduct totally wrong and unacceptable in M’sian culture

5. call by Umno veterans to stop attacks by party leaders against Dr Mahathir or risk losing Kedah

(Mubarak) said Dr Mahathir is highly respected in Kedah.

6. Umno veterans secretary Mustapha Yaakub declaring no sane Umno leader would ever support Jo Lo, much less “love” the man.

Mustapha said treason to defend Jo Lo

7. public rumblings and cries from deep in bowels of Umno and Malay society