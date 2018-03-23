NAJIB’S FATAL MISTAKE – WAITING TOO LONG: ‘DAY BY DAY, BN IS BUNGLING & CHASING AWAY THEIR OWN SUPPORTERS’

KL: Lim Kit Siang said signs of great disunity “deep in bowels of Umno” lead to implosion in  party.

cited several instances of “rude politics” by Umno leaders angered  party’s veterans.

1.  Rais Yatim warned  such politics would hurt Umno.
“Rais spoken out about Jamal Yunos carrying coffin to Selangor state secretariat, against Islam and Malay culture.
2. Rais also questioned Salleh Keruak for defending Jo Lo instead of upholding justice
3. Rafidah Aziz rebuked authorities failing to locate super yacht when she herself could spot it
4. also NS MB  urging Umno Youth to flip over tables at pro-opposition coffee shops.
Association of Patriots calling on MB to apologise.
(Arshad) called speech unbecoming of politician and state leader.
such gangster-like conduct totally wrong and unacceptable in M’sian culture
5. call by Umno veterans to stop attacks by party leaders against  Dr Mahathir or risk losing Kedah
(Mubarak) said Dr Mahathir is highly respected in Kedah.

6. Umno veterans secretary Mustapha Yaakub declaring no sane Umno leader would ever support Jo Lo, much less “love” the man.

Mustapha said treason to defend Jo Lo
7. public rumblings and cries from deep in bowels of Umno and Malay society

8. no sympathy and concern from those in power in Umno

My comments :  They should have dissolved Parliament last year when the Pakatan Harapan had not yet solidified, before the PH unanimously agreed on Tun Dr Mahathir as their candidate for PM. And before the PH could agree on the seat allocations. The PH was perhaps at its weakest.

And then as more time passed the more they bungled. The list cited by Mr Lim above is exactly to the point. The BN is making a fool of itself day by day.

We do not know what other bungles they will make tomorrow. Each nonsensical statement  and action will cost the BN more votes.

And now the 1MDB investigations in the US, Switzerland and other countries are picking up steam.

Time is certainly not on their side. When they finally dissolve Parliament they may not have any supporters left.

– http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.co.id/

