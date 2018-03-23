NAJIB’S FATAL MISTAKE – WAITING TOO LONG: ‘DAY BY DAY, BN IS BUNGLING & CHASING AWAY THEIR OWN SUPPORTERS’
KL: Lim Kit Siang said signs of great disunity “deep in bowels of Umno” lead to implosion in party.
cited several instances of “rude politics” by Umno leaders angered party’s veterans.
6. Umno veterans secretary Mustapha Yaakub declaring no sane Umno leader would ever support Jo Lo, much less “love” the man.
8. no sympathy and concern from those in power in Umno
My comments : They should have dissolved Parliament last year when the Pakatan Harapan had not yet solidified, before the PH unanimously agreed on Tun Dr Mahathir as their candidate for PM. And before the PH could agree on the seat allocations. The PH was perhaps at its weakest.
And then as more time passed the more they bungled. The list cited by Mr Lim above is exactly to the point. The BN is making a fool of itself day by day.
We do not know what other bungles they will make tomorrow. Each nonsensical statement and action will cost the BN more votes.
And now the 1MDB investigations in the US, Switzerland and other countries are picking up steam.
Time is certainly not on their side. When they finally dissolve Parliament they may not have any supporters left.
