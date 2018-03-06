NAJIB’S CREDIBILITY HITS ROCK BOTTOM: ‘HOW CAN YACHT BE BOUGHT USING 1MDB FUNDS IF NO MONEY WAS LOST?’ – DESPERATE PMO OFFERS COMEDIC EXCUSE IN BID TO SHIELD KLEPTOCRATIC BOSS

How could superyacht, the Equanimity, have been bought with 1MDB funds if the firm hasn’t lost any monies, asks Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Razali Ibrahim.

“1MDB says it hasn’t lost its funds, so how can people make the accusation that the boat was bought using 1MDB funds,” Razali told Malaysiakini during an interview in Muar on Saturday.

The Equanimity was seized in Bali last week by Indonesian police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)…

– https://www.malaysiakini.com

