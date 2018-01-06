NAJIB WAVES THE WHITE FLAG – PINT SIZED ISA SAMAD THE GIANT KILLER: UNABLE TO CRACK FELDA CHIEF WITHOUT EXPOSING HIMSELF, NAJIB NOW READY TO DECLARE SEMARAK LAND DEALS ‘NOTHING DUBIOUS’ AT ALL

I’m not well and not really in the mood to write.

Just want to highlight this comment which I received just now because I think it’s interesting;

The salient points:

Para 7:

The PM says report(s) that claimed the Felda land in Semarak had been lost were inaccurate.

Para 4&5:

The PM had directed Felda on Dec 11, 10 days before the BH broke the story to:

(a) determine if there was abuse of power or/and corruption in the procedures for KL Vertical City, the ongoing project on the Felda Semarak land and

(b) lodge a police report

The MACC has ruled OUT any element of corruption in the deal between FIC and Synergy Promenade (No elements of graft in Felda land transfer, says MACC – Dec 21) so we are looking at other “elements”, if anything at all. Refer to Para 8: IF the audit firm and the police find any form of misappropriation, the Government will take legal action.

What if the audit firm and the police don’t find anything?

What if the deal wasn’t “dubious” as reported?