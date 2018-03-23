NAJIB UPS THE PRESSURE ON MR & MRS AG TO GO AFTER AZMIN: ‘WHICH VERY POWERFUL PERSON DID AZMIN MEET IN U.K. TO NEGO RM100MIL PAY-OFF TO BURY IJOK SCANDAL’ – FAKE NEWS OR NOT, RPK THROWS ANOTHER CAT AMONG THE PIGEONS

You should get your priorities right. When there is a clear case of a crime being committed you close both eyes. Then you fabricate crimes when there are none. Let us see what you do with the Ijok, SPLASH and Penang undersea tunnel cases. Are you going to close the files and mark them NFA like I suspect is going to happen? Prove me wrong if you dare. Or are the Ijok, SPLASH and Penang undersea tunnel merely fake news by your standards?

It is interesting that you have decided to continue the fight after I have agreed to a ceasefire and have stopped attacking you. It looks like you still simpan dendam and tak habis geram. You must understand that this is politics and if you choose to attack then you must accept being counter-attacked. As they say, if you cannot stand the heat then get out of the kitchen. Have you not heard the saying ‘all is fair in love and war’?

Your four-part series of what I would call ‘The RPK Chronicles’ makes interesting reading if you are a fan of works of fiction. You start part one by calling me a coward. But then it is you who do not put your name to what you write whereas all my articles carry my name. So who is the coward here when you baling batu dan sorok tangan?

You then said I am for hire or a mercenary. Even Jahabar Sadiq is for hire. Do you think he would be prepared to set up and run The Malaysian Insight if the RM50 million required to run the portal over five years has to come from his own pocket? Even Attorney-Generals would not want to work as Attorney-Generals if they are not paid any salary. They would rather go into private practice and make a lot of money instead of working for the government free-of-charge.

Are you telling me Jahabar is not also being paid a lot of money to write?

So, unless you have donated your entire salary for the last 40 years to charity and never took one Sen home from your job, then you are morally not qualified to talk about others working for money. Hell, even imams in mosques and priests in churches and temples are paid money. Do you think they do fisabilillah or God’s work for free? Show me one person who works for free and scrounges through dustbins for scraps of leftover food to eat and I will show you a fool.

All bloggers are paid. Hussein Abdul Hamid is paid. Clare Rewcastle Brown is paid. Jahabar Sadiq is paid. In fact, YOU are also paid. So, what else is new? If you want to discredit me then choose a different issue to use. I never said I work for free, did I? So why raise this matter?

Are you telling me Clare is not also being paid a lot of money to write?

You said I am a tool or instrument for the infighting in Umno. And you talk so much about this infighting right into part four. Again, so what? There has been infighting in Umno since the late 1940s. That was how PAS, the Umno splinter-party, was formed in 1951 and that was also why Onn Jaafar, the founder of Umno, left the party that same year.

Tunku Abdul Rahman then took over as party leader and the left-wing or socialist group challenged him and the Tunku won, but by only one vote. So Umno almost ended up in the hands of the socialists by just one vote.

Twenty years later, they again challenged the Tunku, but this time by the Malay nationalists. And that ended up with May 13. And since then Umno has seen infighting after infighting, right until today.

Mahathir is the one triggering infighting in Umno since the 1960s until today

The way you talk it is as if you are ignorant about the history of Umno. And not only Umno, even parties such as DAP, PKR, PAS, MCA, MIC, and so on, have seen infighting many times in the life of these parties. PAS, in fact, split four times. First PAS split from Umno, then it split with the formation of Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), Parti Hizbul Muslimin Malaysia (Hamim) and now Parti Amanah Negara (PAN).

Very few Malaysians are aware of the history of PAS so I can understand if you also were not, although as a Kelantanese you should know this. And do you think Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PKR and DAP and not also currently suffering serious infighting? In fact, PPBM is split into the pro-Mahathir and pro-Muhyiddin factions and this is why PPBM’s registration is being sabotaged. They are purposely trying to get the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to deregister PPBM.

Hence the Umno infighting is not an issue that we need to talk about. And the latest Umno infighting is because Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants to make his son, Mukhriz, the Prime Minister. So, if you really insist that we talk about the Umno infighting then why not you also mention the reason for the infighting? Why just mention the Umno infighting without mentioning the reason why? Jangan takut! Tell us what the Umno infighting is all about.

You say I am a tool who is being used by those involved in the Umno infighting. So what? Are not Hussein Abdul Hamid, Clare Rewcastle Brown, Jahabar Sadiq and all those others not also tools of someone somewhere? Do not be a jalang who calls another woman a jalang. It makes you look silly.

I know many are saying Raja Petra al Haj Bin Raja Kamarudin is Prime Minister Najib’s top blogger. Well, in that case, if I am Najib’s top blogger then I am proud of it. So sue me!

In part two you say I spread fake news. Which of what I wrote is fake news? Tell me!

Is the story that RM42 billion of 1MDB’s money has NOT disappeared into thin air fake news?

I said RM42 billion of 1MDB’s money has NOT disappeared into thin air like Mahathir and his Pakatan Harapan comrades say. Is that fake news?

Is the story about the more than RM40 billion worth of APs that Rafidah issued fake news?

I said Rafidah Aziz is the ‘AP Queen’ who issued more than RM40 billion worth of APs when she was the Trade Minister for 21 years, like Anwar Ibrahim said. Is that fake news?

Is the story about Mukhriz wanting to become PM fake news?

I said Mahathir wants Muhkriz to become Prime Minister, which was why he contested the Umno Youth leadership and an Umno Vice President’s seat. Is that fake news?

Is the story about Ho Kay Tat asking Jahabar Sadiq to declare where his funding is coming from fake news?

I said Ho Kay Tat of The Malaysian Insider has asked Jahabar Sadiq to declare where his money to finance The Malaysian Insight is coming from but that was never done. Is that fake news?

Is the story that Clare cannot show the court the evidence that Najib paid Hadi RM90 million fake news?

I said Clare Rewcastle Brown has until today not submitted to the court the evidence that Najib paid PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang RM90 million. Is that fake news?

Is the story about Muhyiddin’s affair with Nika Gee fake news?

I said Muhyiddin Yassin was having an affair with Nika Gee, a married woman. Is that fake news?

I can go on and on but I trust the point has been made. Many people such as you say I spread fake news. But then if what I say is fake news then what is the truth? Today, Mahathir has confessed that he is using the foreign media to attack Najib, Umno and Malaysia. When I wrote about this three years ago they said it is fake news. Today Mahathir says it is true.

You also allege that I and my family have dual citizenship. You know I was born in the UK in 1950. So, by right of birth, I have Right of Abode (RoA) in the UK, which extends to my children and grandchildren as well. RoA is not automatic but you must apply for it and it is given on your Malaysian passport. This means you keep your Malaysian citizenship and Malaysian passport but you enjoy the rights and privileges of a British subject.

Malaya was granted independence in 1957 and all those born in British colonies or territories before independence can also get RoA. So, if you were born in Penang, Prai and Melaka before 1957 you can also get RoA. For Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore it would be 1963, for Brunei 1984, and 1997 for Hong Kong. RoA is not extended to those from the Federated and Unfederated States of Malaya such as Selangor and Kelantan because they are not considered British colonies.

Will Wan Saiful be disqualified from contesting GE14?

Wan Saiful Wan Jan of PPBM probably also has RoA for the UK because he lived in the UK for some time and even contested in the election there. He will most likely contest GE14 as well, but whether his candidacy in the UK election disqualifies him from contesting the GE14 will be very interesting to see.

Many ex-UK students, who are now in Pakatan Harapan, also voted in the UK elections and now they are holding office in the opposition or are wakil rakyat (or will be contesting in GE14). Maybe you would like to advice the Election Commission (EC) about this rather than worry about my RoA.

In part four you attack the MACC Chief Commissioner, Dzulkifli Ahmad, and call him an immoral person. You also condemn the Felda Chairman, Shahrir Samad. These are two people who are doing a lot of good and yet you attack them. Why are you not attacking Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin Ali?

Will Azmin end up in jail for his crimes or has he already paid off the right people?

Guan Eng and Azmin have been implicated in so many scandals. Azmin is said to be implicated in a RM700 million kickback involving the Ijok land scandal and a RM600 million kickback involving the SPLASH scandal. Then there is the sand-mining scandal, which brings the kickbacks in these three scandals alone to more than RM1.5 billion.

Azmin is said to have met someone very powerful in the UK over the recent Christmas-New Year holidays to negotiate a pay-off of RM100 million to bury the Ijok case. Do you happen to know who that person is? I am sure this is more important than attacking someone who held hands with a divorcee. Don’t you agree? Or do you not agree?

Raja Petra Kamarudin

