‘NAJIB THINKS MALAYSIANS ARE BLIND’: RASH OF SUDDEN SUPER-QUICK FIXES FOR FELDA LAND TRANSFER, 1MDB, SRC & PASTOR KOH WON’T SAVE YOU FROM HISTORIC DEFEAT – ANALYSTS TELL PM

PRIME Minister Najib Razak appears intent on resolving a number of recent key scandals as his administration battles allegations of corruption and mismanagement ahead of the 14th general election.

The controversies – the return of Felda plots of land which were dubiously transferred more than two years ago, the charging of a suspect in the mysterious disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and the settlement of 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) final debt to Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund – have all been resolved with atypical swiftness.

By comparison, during the 13th general election, Najib’s administration was saddled with the glaring unresolved “cow scandal” of Umno women’s wing chief, Shahrizat Jalil, and allegations that the prime minister’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, had purchased a RM24 million ring.

Barisan Nasional retained control of Putrajaya, but lost the popular vote to the opposition coalition.

Analysts say BN is clearly trying to avoid a repeat of GE13 by tying up loose ends with its scandals ahead of the coming polls, which must be held by August.

“The Pastor Koh case is clearly a gimmick,” said Penang Institute political analyst Dr Wong Chin Huat,

“The person being charged is the one who requested the ransom money, although it’s clear this case is not one motivated by money,” Wong told The Malaysian Insight.

A banner by activist group CAGED showing the four people who have disappeared under mysterious circumstance, (from left) social activist Amri Che Mat, Pastor Raymond Koh, and Pastor Joshua Hilmi and wife, Ruth. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, January 17, 2018.

Still, Wong admitted that the issue most crucial to Najib’s vote bank was the Felda land scandal, which could have potentially been used by the opposition Pakatan Harapan to shake Umno’s stranglehold on Felda votes.

Resolving the Felda scandal so quickly had “avoided the issue from being used by the opposition as a tool to win votes”, said Wong.

PH strategists, however, are unconvinced that Najib’s quick-fix approach to resolving key scandals is enough to convince voters to continue supporting BN.

“The fact is, Najib is already seen as a kleptomaniac and issues like 1MDB and SRC International and Felda are issues that are beyond salvation,” said Amanah strategic director Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Even if Najib works hard to close up all these scandals to quieten the people’s dissatisfaction, will his actions return the people’s confidence?” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Dzulkefly said the loss of billions of dollars of government funds was caused by the Najib administration, a fact that was difficult to forget much less forgive.

“Don’t be misled into thinking Najib can distract the people and lie to them again.

“The sooner Umno realises this, the better for them and the faster the people can get rid of Najib and Umno; the better it will be for Malaysia,” he said.

DAP chief strategist Liew Chin Tong said it was no longer easy for Najib and the BN administration to divert attention from issues and scandals.

“I think Najib is in a sandcastle. He thinks the people are blind and are easily influenced by his actions.

“When the people finally understand the reason for all the problems in the country, there will be no turning back (to vote BN),” said the Kluang MP.

