NAJIB & ROSMAH ARE NO LONGER HUMAN: COPS GRILL 91-YEAR-OLD SITI HASMAH FOR ‘VIOLATING PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY ACT

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali is being questioned by police over her speech at a women’s rally last September.

It is understood that she is currently being questioned at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur.

The 91-year-old wife of former prime minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was among those who spoke at the “Wanita Bantah Politik Toksik” (Women Against Toxic Politics) rally on Sept 10, 2017.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dr Siti Hasmah’s daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenavasan and Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah were among the others who spoke at the rally.

“Morning all! Off to lend support to Mum while she’s being questioned by the cops for her speech at #wanitabantahpolitiktoksik last September. Imagine that!

“Some of us women going to keep her company. #whatisthiscountrycomingto,” Marina wrote.

She also posted a photo of her and other female figures such as Maria and Ambiga who were there to show support.

MEANWHILE, according to The Malaysian Insight:

Siti Hasmah ‘allegedly violated Peaceful Assembly Act’

DR Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali is being questioned under the Peaceful Assembly Act over a speech on women against toxic politics at the Purple Walk four months ago, said her lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla today.