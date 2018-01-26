NAJIB & ROSMAH ARE NO LONGER HUMAN: COPS GRILL 91-YEAR-OLD SITI HASMAH FOR ‘VIOLATING PEACEFUL ASSEMBLY ACT
PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali is being questioned by police over her speech at a women’s rally last September.
It is understood that she is currently being questioned at Yayasan Al Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur.
The 91-year-old wife of former prime minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was among those who spoke at the “Wanita Bantah Politik Toksik” (Women Against Toxic Politics) rally on Sept 10, 2017.
Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Dr Siti Hasmah’s daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir, lawyer Datuk Ambiga Sreenavasan and Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah were among the others who spoke at the rally.
“Morning all! Off to lend support to Mum while she’s being questioned by the cops for her speech at #wanitabantahpolitiktoksik last September. Imagine that!
“Some of us women going to keep her company. #whatisthiscountrycomingto,” Marina wrote.
She also posted a photo of her and other female figures such as Maria and Ambiga who were there to show support.
MEANWHILE, according to The Malaysian Insight:
Siti Hasmah ‘allegedly violated Peaceful Assembly Act’
DR Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali is being questioned under the Peaceful Assembly Act over a speech on women against toxic politics at the Purple Walk four months ago, said her lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla today.
“Why is there a need for the police to come and take her statement?
“If there is proof, take it to court, do not waste the time of a statesperson who is 91 years old,” he said at the foundation’s office in Jalan Perdana.
At 11.45am, two police officers from Bukit Aman arrived to take Dr Siti Hasmah’s statement about the rally on injustice against women, violence in politics and toxic politics.
She was questioned for more than an hour. Police left the premises at 12.40pm just before Friday prayers.
Police asked Dr Siti Hasmah 12 questions pertaining to her speech at the rally.
Dr Siti Hasmah is being questioned under Section 9 of the Peaceful Assembly Act states that an organiser must notify the police 10 days prior to holding an assembly.
Haniff said Dr Siti Hasmah answered all the questions to the best of her abilities.
“The questions were all directed at the rally. However, she declined to answer some questions and said that she will answer them in court if needed.
“The key point here is that this event had taken place four months ago and why is she now (being questioned).
“I leave it to the people to answer where are we heading to, with this sort of situation.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=87NTHTAfp_ADr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali’s lawyer, Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, says today police are wasting the time of a 91-year-old statesman when they questioned her for more than an hour. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, January 26, 2018.
Dr Siti Hasmah was questioned based on one police report made on the same day of the rally, he said.
He added that Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan Harapan and Bersatu chairman, had his statement recorded four times in the span of two years, and now the authorities and police are targeting his wife.
“If you look at the trend now, the government is trying to do these sort of things and they are trying to frighten the common folk.”
