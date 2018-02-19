NAJIB NOW FREE TO GERRYMANDER AT WILL? APEX COURT THROWS OUT BID TO STOP EC REDELINEATION IN MALACCA, PERAK

THE Federal Court today dismissed a leave application by seven Malacca voters and two Perak MPs to challenge the Election Commission’s redelineation exercise in both states.

Chief Justice Md Raus Sharif said the decision was unanimous, and the federal constitution had entrusted the Dewan Rakyat as the body that could decide on the limitation of the constituencies.

“The court should not encroach on matters pertaining to the redelineation exercise, (or else) we will be seen as encroaching on the functions of other bodies.”

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com

