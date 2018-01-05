NAJIB CAUGHT ON VIDEO IN VERY SISSY GOLF SWING: WHICH U.S. PRESIDENT WILL DARE PLAY GOLF WITH WORLD’S WORST KLEPTOCRAT EVER AGAIN?

With heartfelt thanks to a dear friend…..who shall remain nameless less this clip is deemed to be a threat to our national security….we have this Kepala Bapak demonstrate “the classic follow through” that the late Arnold Palmer, Gary Player …even Tiger Woods….talked about but were never able to do quite as good as this Kepala Bapak can….observe the graceful swing and follow through as he hits the ball into the distance…truly poetry in motion.

– http://steadyaku-steadyaku-husseinhamid.blogspot.my

