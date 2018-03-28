‘NAJIB CAN BUY OUT THE COPS, ARMY, AG & MACC BUT I AM CONFIDENT THEY WILL REJECT HIM WHEN GE14 COMES’ – MAHATHIR GIVES HEART TO MALAYSIANS AT ANTI-ELECTORAL CHEATING RALLY

DR Mahathir Mohamad and wife Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali joined hundreds of demonstrators at a rally this morning to protest against the re-delineation motion to be tabled in Parliament that opposition leaders say will give the ruling Barisan Nasional an advantage in the next general election.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman was joined by other opposition leaders under the watchful eyes of the police, who had earlier told rally organisers that they are not allowed to march to Parliament.

Dr Mahathir told the crowd they have gathered here because they have lost hope in Malaysia’s democracy.

“This country is now a kleptocracy country. They will oppress the people in whatever way possible. Don’t be scared if you are threatened,” he said.

Today’s rally, organised by electoral reform group Bersih 2.0, aims to hand over a memorandum of protest to Prime Minister Najib Razak and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia. Najib is due to table the bill at 11.30am today.

Civil society leaders and opposition politicians said the Election Commission’s re-delineation proposal for Selangor, which is controlled by the PH pact, violates the federal constitution and leads to gerrymandering and malapportionment in the number of voters in constituencies.

Rally goers said Najib will table the re-delineation report in Parliament today to “steal the 14th general election”, adding that the gerrymandering was too obvious.

Among the opposition leaders in the crowd are Muhyiddin Yassin, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Lim Kit Siang, Mohammad Sabu and Nurul Izzah Anwar.

Dr Mahathir said Prime Minister Najib Razak has bought out all the law enforcement in the country and also introduced the anti-fake news act to silence critics

“He can buy out the cops, the army, the A-G and the MACC. I am confident those who are forced to follow Najib will also reject him when the election comes. The money received from Najib is haram. It cannot be halal.

“This is the way they silence the critics of Najib. Anything that is done by him cannot be questioned. The donation in his account, that is fake news,” he said, referring to the RM2.6 billion deposited into Najib’s account.

The prime minister claims the money is donation from Saudi Arabian royals.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT TUGU NEGARA, PARLIAMENT

11.20am: The eight representatives from Bersih 2.0 were not allowed to hand over the memorandum by Parliament security personnel. Nurul Izzah, Tian Chua, Bukit Katil MP Shamsul Iskandar and Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto are in the midst of negotiating with security officials to allow them to hand over the memorandum

11.13am: Protestors are stopped in their tracks as police barricades have been placed at the road leading to Parliament House

11am: The group of protestors starts marching towards Parliament

10.46: Protestors are trying to break through the police barricade. Bersih steering committee member Mandeep Singh tells the crowd to calm down

10.45am: Dang Wangi OCPD Asst Comm Shaharuddin Abdullah informs the protestors that only 10 people are allowed to hand over the memorandum in Parliament. He gives strict orders that the crowd must disperse by 12pm

10.10am: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at Tugu Negara. The Pakatan Harapan chairman is being escorted by a group of people and accompanied by former Bersih 2.0 chairman Maria Chin Abdullah to a makeshift stage

10am: Gelang Patah MP Lim Kit Siang, Lembah Pantai MP Nurul Izzah Anwar, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok greet protestors at Tugu Negara

9.50am: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, Alor Setar MP Gooi Hsiao Long, Sandakan MP Stephen Wong, Pribumi Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman were spotted at the protest

9.45am: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin makes an appearance at Tugu Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 members have gathered in Tugu Negara here to protest against the tabling of the redelineation report in Parliament.

Protesters clad in Bersih 2.0’s signature yellow t-shirt carrying placards arrived at Tugu Negara at 8am Wednesday (March 28).

Heavy police presence was seen at the vicinity of Tugu Negara and outside Parliament House.

Members of the Light Strike Force (LSF) were also seen forming a human barricade along the entrances of Tugu Negara.

Vehicles were blocked from entering Tugu Negara as early as 7.40am, after which organisers told protestors to park their vehicles at Padang Merbok.

It is understood that only eight people would be allowed to enter Parliament to hand over a memorandum.

Pakatan Harapan president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived at Tugu Negara around 8.30am and immediately proceeded towards a makeshift stage to deliver her speech.

“This is our right to vote and this is our future. We are the voters and we must do something…”

At the same time, activist Hishamuddin Rais also delivered chants of “reformasi, reformasi (reform).”

Former Bersih 2.0 chairman Ambiga Sreenevasan, who was also present, told protestors that voters must hold the Electoral Commission (EC) accountable over the redelineation report.

“We must make our voices heard. We must tell them that we don’t accept the report at all,” she added.

The EC’s report on the constituency redelineation will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today despite claims by opposition lawmakers that it would be sub judice (under judicial consideration and thus prohibited from public discussion elsewhere) to do so.

