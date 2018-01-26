MUKHRIZ CAN’T HELP BUT FEEL SHY FOR NAJIB: ‘WHEN I TELL PEOPLE I’M FROM MALAYSIA, THEY WILL ASK WHY SO MANY PROBLEMS NOW UNDER NAJIB. SO TO AVOID EMBARRASSMENT, I TELL THEM I AM FROM BRUNEI’

Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir has revealed that he suffers from an identity crisis when abroad.

The son of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is embarrassed to admit that he is from Malaysia because of the nation’s “tainted image” in the international arena.

According to a Sinar Harian report, Mukhriz said he is sad that Malaysia is now known for the wrongdoings of its leaders instead of its progress.

“When I travel abroad or perform the umrah, I am asked which country I am from. I am embarrassed to admit I am a Malaysian, so I answer ‘Brunei’.

“When I answer Malaysia, people would ask me why there are so many problems (in Malaysia), it was magnificent and great (in the past), but (in a ) terrible (state) at present,” he was quoted as saying.

Mukhriz was speaking at a breakfast meeting with residents of Kampung Jernang, Mukim Bakai, in Baling, Kedah, this morning.

The former Kedah menteri besar said Pakatan Harapan would put Malaysia on the right track again.

He added that one of the opposition coalition’s most important agendas is to offer employment opportunities to Malaysians and not foreigners.

Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak has accused Mukhriz’s father of making false allegations of corruption against him in order to topple him from power.

Najib’s supporters claim that Mahathir is doing this to clear the path for Mukhriz to become prime minister.

MKINI

