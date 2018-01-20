MUHYIDDIN WANTED TO BE PM-ELECT BUT MAHATHIR PLAYED HIM OUT: NAJIB CAMP TRIES TO DRIVE WEDGE BETWEEN BERSATU NO.1 & NO.2

Bersatu’s supreme council initially wanted to push its president Muhyiddin Yassin to the fore but the party was later hijacked by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, a former member claimed today.

Kamarulazman Habibur Rahman, who was part of the Bersatu supreme council before he quit the party last April, said former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin has suitable experience for the role of prime minister.

“At one time, the supreme council saw him (Muhyiddin) as the person we needed to push to the fore.

“Muhyiddin himself might have also seen himself as a PM candidate… I believe anyone in the number two position will always harbour ambitions to be number one,” Kamarulazman told reporters in Kuala Lumpur today.

However, things changed once Mahathir entered Bersatu and became its chairperson.

“Not only did he hijack Bersatu, he has hijacked Pakatan Harapan as well.

“When we first wanted to form the party, there was no mention about Mahathir becoming the PM,” added Kamarulazman.

Former prime minister and nonagenarian Mahathir was recently announced as Harapan’s PM candidate.

Kamarulzaman had earlier participated in the soft launch of Empirical Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) led by former Bersatu member and co-founder Anina Saadudin.

– M’kini

