MUHYIDDIN, GUAN ENG & MAT SABU MUST PUT THEIR FOOT DOWN: WHAT TYPE OF LOUSY TOP LEADERSHIP WILL ALLOW POLITICAL CHARLATANS LIKE AZMIN & ZURAIDA TO HIJACK & PUT HARAPAN TO RANSOM OVER PM’S POST

KAJANG – Pakatan Harapan (PH) Women’s wing chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said today she prefers to see Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad take up the post of a “senior minister” instead of the coalition’s prime minister candidate.

Speaking to reporters at the wing’s convention here, Zuraida said although she does not know the former prime minister personally, she felt the Dr Mahathir is more suited in such advisorial position due to his position.

“Personally I prefer to see him as a senior minister instead of the prime minister,” she said, but did not elaborate which post exactly.

“Being an experienced statesmen, he should promote himself as a senior minister instead of the prime minister position,” she added.

PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail reiterated that the federal coalition is still discussing their prime minister candidate, which is expected to be announced in its convention tomorrow.

“We have many candidates who qualified for the post. The factor of credibility is also put forward as well as rhe women factor.

“Women too can become a prime minister, why not,” the PKR president said.

The Opposition coalition recently proposed Dr Mahathir as prime minister, and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wife and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as his deputy, should it win the next general elections.

– Malay Mail

.