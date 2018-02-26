M’SIAN CHINESE WHO ARE PROUD OF ROBERT KUOK’S ACHIEVEMENTS MUST ALL THE MORE KICK OUT UMNO-BN: AFTER ALL ROBERT DID FOR MCA, YET LIOW & CO SACRIFICED HIM TO UMNO TO INSULT & DESTROY – KIT SIANG FLAYS MCA FOR NOT DEFENDING BILLIONAIRE

KUALA LUMPUR— DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang has lambasted MCA for not stepping up to defend Malaysian tycoon Tan Sri Robert Kuok who has been “attacked gratuitously” by Umno leaders.

In a press statement today, Lim reminded MCA’s top leadership, especially federal ministers, that the so-called “sugar king” had aided MCA during its difficulties.

“Let me remind (Datuk Seri) Liow (Tiong Lai) and the other top MCA leaders that Robert Kuok had been the benefactor, and even saviour, of MCA in its trying times, and for them to stand idle while Robert Kuok was attacked gratuitously by Umno leaders would be one of MCA’s most shameful episodes.

“I said yesterday that in my 53 years in politics, I have not received a single sen from Robert Kuok, whether through his nephew James Kuok or anyone else.

“But I will not stand for a grave injustice, which is what the Umno leaders had perpetrated on Robert Kuok in their recent gratuitous attacks on Robert Kuok,” Lim said.

Lim said he has no personal knowledge of what the tycoon had done for MCA and BN, but based on the latter’s memoirs, it seemed that Kuok had contributed campaign funds to both whenever elections were near.

Kuok came under fire recently when blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin alleged the former is trying to topple the BN government and funding The Malaysian Insight news portal.

This led to Umno leaders reminding the Hong Kong-based tycoon that his financial success was in part due to the BN government.

