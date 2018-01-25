MOTHER OF BAILOUTS: WHY IS EPF CEO PREDICTING A STOCK MARKET CORRECTION – A SELL FULFILLING PROPHECY SO HE CAN SELL LOCAL STOCKS TO RAISE CASH TO BAIL OUT NAJIB’S BATTERED BATTERSEA PROJECT?

1. EPF CEO warned of pullback in local stock market in medium term

KLCI is off to a good start

risk of correction in market in medium term

My comments : Firstly Mr CEO of Our-Money-In-The-EPF, you should not be commenting on the prospects of the stock market, any stock market.

You are a public servant, entrusted with public funds.

You are not a stock broker or an investment manager looking for a commission.

If you say the stock market will undergo a medium term correction then as CEO of EPF you become liable if the EPF suffers any losses over that medium term.

Why? Because since you already warned everyone of a medium term correction, then what did you do to protect our funds in the EPF from the same medium term correction which you have predicted – in public ?

I hope you can understand this – the English is simple enough.

It is better to keep your mouth shut.

You are also making life very difficult for the EPF’s investment boys who now have to be on the lookout for your ‘medium term’ correction. Otherwise they are going to miss their KPIs.

2. Battersea Power Station

EPF and PNB long term

My comments :

Well, when you speculate wrongly, short term does become long term.

Everyone knows that.

Just how long is long term?

5 years? 15 years?

And who will pay for the holding costs over 5 years or 15 years?

The EPF contributors?

The Amanah Saham investors?

Please tell Wahid The Uber Driver to read some simple management books.

Moron wanted the deal done.

That Mat Salleh commission agent was pushing the deal.

Now you are stuck.

Its as simple as that.

Stuck with our money.

Now you are left holding the baby.

Now you have to make a silk purse out of the sow’s ear.

Kalau tak faham, you can Google silk purse and sow’s ear.

3.

a lot of success stories for investing purposes

a lot of companies shown resilient growth

their diversified earnings

revenue coming from different markets around the world

My comments : This is the cleverest thing you have said all day. When the ketuanan boys take our money overseas, too often they make losses. Tabung Haji, Felda, Mara, PNB, EPF etc.

EPF does make money overseas by handing over our money to reputable investment managers. Plus they have (or should have) strict guidelines and SOPs.

We are fortunate that there are other Malaysian listed companies who have ventured overseas and quite successfully. These are companies that have been squeezed out of the Malaysian market for lack of a level playing field.

If you cannot get the approvals or the licenses then you cannot expand your business. So they venture overseas and are doing very well.

I want to point out two such companies. One is OCK and the other is JAKS.

OCK is the brainchild and baby of Mr Ooi Chin Khoon (OCK). They build those telecommunications towers. They began their business in Malaysia but soon hit their “limits”. Still OCK runs a network of 200 telecom towers around Malaysia.

OCK has ventured into Myanmar and Vietnam where they are now the largest builder and operator of telecommunications towers in that country. They have a contract to build and operate 920 towers in Myanmar.

In Vietnam OCK is the largest operator of BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) on rooftops, on the ground etc. They have 1980 BTS in Veitnam.

They have a solid revenue and profits growth over the PAST FIVE YEARS.

Here is their stock movement over five years. The share price has more than doubled in the past five years and analysts say more is in store for OCK when those 920 telecom towers become fully operational in Myanmar.

OCK fabricates a lot of their stuff in Malaysia and then ships them out to Myanmar and Vietnam, thereby creating jobs and business in Malaysia.

The gomen should seek out companies like OCK and give them more assistance. These are Malaysian companies. By the way the largest shareholder in OCK is LTAT. I think this is a good move.

Maybe some of UITM’s and UKM’s graduate engineers who sell nasi lemak or drive Uber taxis can find better use for their engineering degrees if they can work for companies like OCK.

Next up is JAKS. JAKS is a Malaysian company that is now building a 1200 MW power plant in Vietnam. Their share price has risen 70% in the past 12 months.

The expert on JAKS is Mr Koon Yew Yin, Malaysia’s very own Warren Buffet. You can read about JAKS here.

The stifling business atmosphere is forcing our business talents to go overseas.

If they can be set free to do the same here our country will really take off. Instead they are making Myanmar and Vietnam richer.

We can tumpang untung on the stock market but it is nothing like having their factories, power plants, jobs and operations here in Malaysia.

This is what Donald Trump is screaming about – bring the good jobs back home.

Instead we are chasing them away.

And that female baboon says ‘so what if our engineering graduates want to sell nasi lemak”. And so what if your mother lived in a tree. Beruk!