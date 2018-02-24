MOTHER OF ALL GENERAL ELECTIONS IS HERE: POLICE FREEZE LEAVE FOR GE14

PETALING JAYA — The leave for police officers and personnel will be frozen for the upcoming general elections, said police management department director Datuk Seri CP Abdul Ghafar Rajab.

Abdul Ghafar said the freeze is to allow them to participate in courses and training sessions to ensure they are at maximum readiness when the general elections’ date is announced.

“The courses and training session will ensure all officers and personnel can carry out their duties professionally and efficiently. Along with this, we will also provide sufficient logistical support for a smooth general election,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Ghafar also advised the public to not readily believe in viral news or videos online which allege public unrest or instability.

“The spreading of such fake news may bring about problems in the public,” he said.

MALAY MAIL

