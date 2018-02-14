‘MEDIA WILL BE SHUT DOWN, SOCIAL MEDIA WILL BE SHUT DOWN, BLOGS WILL BE SHUT DOWN, BLOGGERS ARRESTED’: AND WHAT WILL NAJIB & ROSMAH HAVE ACHIEVED? TIME & MONEY TO BUY ANOTHER HANDBAG?
NEGATING THE ELECTION BY TUN DR MAHATHIR MOHAMED
1. Najib must know the whole country is against him. His chances of winning the 14th G.E. are almost nil.
2. He also knows the direct consequences for him if he loses. He would be charged in court and he may find himself in jail.
3. Knowing all these, he must make sure he would not lose. By hook and most certainly by crook he must win.
4. One of the things he is likely to do if he loses by a small margin is to declare a state of emergency and to suspend parliament. He would set up a Mageran type of Government and rule the country by decree.
5. To do this he will need the support of mainly the army chief and the police chief.
6. When Marcos was ruling the Philippines as a dictator, he had the support of army and police chiefs. But when he caused Aquino to be assassinated, the chiefs withdrew their support. With that the people took to the streets and demanded the removal of Marcos as President. The people power movement was successful because Marcos had lost the support of the chiefs.
7. In Malaysia currently the Inspector General of Police and Chief of the armed forces are supporters of the Prime Minister or at least are compliant to what he does. Even when he clearly breaks the law they appear not to be concerned.
8. Najib’s misrule is far more serious than Marcos. There is clear evidence that he has stolen Government money. In the eyes of the world his abuse of power is acknowledged. Najib’s Malaysia is described as a kleptocracy, not a democracy any more. The rule of law is blatantly ignored by Najib. Corruption by him is rampant.
9. The question is whether the support would continue if he seizes power following the election. At this moment the people believe the possibility is real, very real. Only an overwhelming victory of the opposition will prevent this.
10. If Najib wins the consequences would be terrible. This country will become bankrupt as total debt now is almost one trillion Ringgit. Najib has been selling chunks of Malaysia in order to pay debts. All the best land have been sold. There will come a time when he would not be able to raise money to pay debts. When that time comes, Malaysia would become a bankrupt country.
My comments : Well as I am posting this, videos are going viral showing the EPF building on fire. I received one video from someone in the UK. A lot of documents and records can get destroyed in fires. I hope the EPF has a good back up system, not just records of employers and contributors but also about the EPF’s own investments etc.
Dr Mahathir has put down his fears about the kleptocrats declaring a false emergency.
Coming from Tun Dr Mahathir, this fear must not be taken lightly.
Emergency means media will be shut down, social media will be shutdown, blogs will be shutdown, bloggers will be arrested. It will be rock and roll.
For how long?
5 years? 10 years?
As long as death does not do us part?
Selagi ada bulan dan bintang di langit?
Ok lah. And then what?
What would you have achieved?
Buy another handbag?
Is that all?
Kembali bodoh semula?
Surely there must be more to life than that?
Here is Dr Mahathir’s message for the IGP and the Army Chief:
Can we have a statement of denial by the IGP and the Military Chiefs (Chief of Army, Chief of Armed Forces Staff etc) ?
If you do not deny this asap, do not blame the people if they think you are actually complicit.
As I said, it is Dr Mahathir who fears this. Not your corner barber shop fellow. Your silence will not go down well with the people.
And talk straight ok. Jangan cakap bengkok.
Talk straight to the point with a straight tongue.
Jangan cakap dengan lidah yang bengkok.
