MCA A LONG-CONFIRMED BRANCH OF UMNO: NO WONDER THE CHINESE REJECT YOU – KIT SIANG TICKS OFF MCA’S LIOW & KA SIONG

PETALING JAYA – MCA cannot claim to represent the country’s ethnic Chinese community when the party appears to depend on Malay-based Umno for its political survival, DAP parliamentary leader Lim Kit Siang said today.

Lim who is also Gelang Patah MP pointed out that Malay voters represent the largest ethnic group in six of the seven parliamentary constituencies won by MCA in the last general elections in 2013.

He noted that the federal seats included those held by the top three leaders of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Chinese component, namely MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and secretary-general Datuk Ong Ka Chuan.

“For the first time in the seven-decade history of MCA, all the three most important leaders of MCA have to depend on Umno’s Malay votes to get elected as MP and then to become a Minister.

“Is the MCA representing the Chinese in Barisan Nasional or is it representing Umno to the Malaysian Chinese, or is MCA representing all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion?” he asked in a statement.

According to Lim, Bentong, where Liow is the MP, has 46.1 per cent Malay voters, 42.4 per cent Chinese voters, 9 per cent Indians voters and 2.5 per cent Others.

Wee’s constituency of Ayer Hitam has 57.6 per cent Malay voters, with the Chinese at 38.3 per cent, Indians 3.9 per cent and Others 0.2 per cent.

In Ong’s seat of Tanjong Malim, Malays voters stand at 55.4 per cent, Chinese 25.8 per cent, Indians 13.2 per cent and Orang Asli 5.6 per cent.

He then questioned if a similar scenario befell Umno, where its top three leaders “have to depend on MCA’s Chinese votes to get into Parliament, can they claim to represent the Malays?

– Malay Mail

