MBSB CEO AHMAD ZAINI NOW ALSO CEO OF ASIAN FINANCE BANK AFTER MERGER

PETALING JAYA – Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) president and CEO Datuk Seri Ahmad Zaini Othman has been appointed as the CEO of Asian Finance Bank Bhd (AFB) following the merger between the two Islamic banks.

MBSB recently announced that the RM645 million takeover of AFB has been completed after the settlement of the balance cash consideration and the allotment of the consideration shares.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, MBSB said Tunku Alina Raja Muhd Alias, Lynette Yeow Su-Yin and Aw Hong Boo have been appointed as independent non-executive directors, while Sazaliza Zainuddin as non-independent non-executive director at AFB.

Meanwhile, the existing directors Datuk Johar Che Mat and Datuk Azrulnizam Abdul Aziz remain as independent non-executive directors of AFB.

MBSB shares closed down two sen or 1.68% to RM1.17 with 8.14 million shares done.

– Sundaily

.