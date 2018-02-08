MAN IN IPOH MALL MASTURBATES BEHIND GIRL AFTER SECRETLY SNAPPING PICS OF HER

IPOH: A man is alleged to have snapped photos of a girl at a mall here with his handphone and then masturbated behind the unsuspecting victim.

A witness to the incident posted about it on Facebook and said that the suspect had secretly taken pictures of the victim.

It is understood that the suspect then walked towards the victim, who was watching a show at the mall’s centre atrium, and proceeded to masturbate behind her.

The witness’ Feb 4 post has since been shared over 2,000 times.

Ipoh OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Ali Tamby confirmed the incident when contacted on Thursday. He, however, said that no arrest has been made and that police are still trying to track down the suspect.

– ANN

