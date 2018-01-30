MALAYSIA AUTHORITY TO ‘PUT AN END TO EXTRA CHARGES BY AIRLINES

PETALING JAYA – The days of airlines levying multiple “administrative charges” and “extra charges” of up to RM30 on passengers are numbered, said an industry source.

An airline can charge any amount for its flight tickets and it will be up to travellers to decide if they want to fly with that airline, but they cannot arbitrarily impose extra charges such as fees for use of credit or debit cards.

Previously, there was no proper body to govern the actions of airlines imposing charges on passengers, but now this job has fallen under the jurisdiction of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom).

The source said Mavcom is looking at all charges imposed by airlines.

“Some charges that are reasonable and within the law will be allowed but unreasonable charges will be removed.”

For example, some airlines charge passengers a credit card fee based on a “per sector” factor although the card is used only once to purchase a return ticket.

“The passenger ends up being charged RM7 for using a credit card to pay for a Kuala Lumpur to Penang flight, and another RM7 charge for the return trip from Penang to KL.

“This will not be allowed. The airline can only charge once for the ticket, and no more than what regulations allow,” the source added.

The RM3 charge at klia2 levied by an airline is also being reviewed as it is felt that there is no justification for it. This is because such a charge is not levied when the same airline operates out of other airports locally or internationally.

The source pointed out that Sita, a specialist in air transport communications and information technology, only charges airlines about RM1.30 to use the system while the aerobridge charge is only 20 sen. “So what is the basis to charge the extra RM1.50?” said the source. adding that charges need to be justified.

– Sundaily

.