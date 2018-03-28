MALAYSIA 20 YEARS BEHIND IN CONSTRUCTION METHODS – CIDB

MALAYSIA is still 20 years behind in adopting industrialised building systems (IBS) due to technical issues such as construction joints, standardisation of component size, and economies of scale.

Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) chairman Ahmad Tajuddin Ali said the IBS construction method had a slow uptake even though it was not new to Malaysia, being introduced in the 90s.

“Its adoption in the local construction industry is still low due to high costs,” he said after the launch of a seminar on IBS in Kuala Lumpur today.

IBS is a construction technique whereby components are manufactured in a controlled environment, either onsite or off-site, then placed and assembled into construction work.

Ahmad Tajuddin said IBS adoption would not only benefit industry players but would also contribute to nation building as it would help Malaysia achieve developed-country status by 2020.

“This is the main reason why we still implement IBS today. By adopting IBS, mechanisation, and related modern construction methods, we will create a holistic approach that addresses projects from the design stage all the way to completion.

“Through this method, the industry can reap its benefits, such as shorter completion times, enhanced quality of work, mitigating impact to the natural environment, hence resulting in a more cost-efficient construction sector,” he added.

– Bernama

