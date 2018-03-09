MALAYS, HANG YOUR HEADS IN SHAME AT UMNO: SWISS PARLIAMENT TO DEBATE NAJIB’S 1MDB NEXT WEEK, YET TOTAL SILENCE FROM MALAYSIA’S ‘DEWAN RAKYAT’

THE opposition has blasted the silence in Parliament on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) following revelations Swiss lawmakers would debate next week whether to repatriate seized money linked to the fund.

“It is an utter shame next week the Swiss Parliament will debate and vote on a motion affecting the reputation and economy of Malaysia .

“Yet the Malaysian Parliament wouldn’t even allow a question to be asked on the matter, ” said DAP Pasir Pinji assemblyman Howard Lee.

Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia on Monday shot down an emergency motion by the opposition to debate 1MDB.

The Swiss Parliament will table a motion next Tuesday calling for the repatriation of confiscated corruption funds, including the CHF104 million (RM430 million) allegedly stolen from 1MDB.

“We must never allow those in power to silence the voices of ordinary people in the most august house just to protect a corrupt and criminal kleptocrat ,” Lee said.

“While Members of Parliament are silenced in Parliament from highlighting such an important matter, they cannot and will not be silenced elsewhere,” he said.

Lee, who is Perak DAP Youth chief, referred to an announcement by the Swiss treasury it may absorb illicit funds related to 1MDB.

“We must not allow our Parliament to be muted when the acts of the corrupt BN government is causing money rightfully owned by Malaysian people to be taken by a foreign government without a fight.”

Next week’s motion, put forward by Social Democratic Party MP Carlo Sommaruga, sought to repatriate illicit funds linked to financial crimes involving 1MDB recovered by the Swiss authorities into the Swiss treasury.

The motion sought for repatriated funds to be managed by an independent body in Malaysia.

Lawmakers at the national council, the lower house of the Swiss federal assembly, are expected to vote on the matter on Thursday.

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

.