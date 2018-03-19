MALAYS, DON’T BE ACCOMPLICES TO MO1’S CORRUPTION: RAFIDAH ISSUES SHOCK WARNING TO VOTERS NOT TO VOTE FOR ‘CORRUPT LEADERS’

FORMER minister Rafidah Aziz today cautioned Malaysians not to vote for corrupt politicians, as that would be tantamount to an endorsement of their wrongdoings.

In a caustic post on her Facebook page, Malaysia’s best-known former trade minister warned Malaysians would be “accomplices” to acts of corruption and treachery if they wilfully voted for corrupt politicians.

“Dear Malaysians, please remind ourselves of these cautionary words … A people that elect corrupt politicians, imposters, thieves and traitors are not victims, but accomplices,” she wrote, quoting famous novelist and journalist George Orwell.

“Because, directly, the people are allowing them to continue doing what is wrong,” said Rafidah.

Rafidah has been increasingly critical of the government with her most recent tirade targeting pro-BN blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin, who had accused Rafidah of abusing approved permits (AP) when she was international trade minister.

Rafidah suggested the lies against her were an attempt to divert attention from real problems facing the country, and accused the blogger of being paid to discredit her.

Before this, Rafidah blasted the Malaysian authorities for not being proactive in locating the super yacht The Equanimity, after Indonesian authorities seized it in Bali on request of the US’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Rafidah questioned why they could not locate the yacht when she had spotted it while on a diving trip in Thailand over a year ago.

In January this year, Rafidah also slammed the police for bringing in Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, wife of former prime minister-turned-opposition leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad, for questioning over a gathering for women.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

