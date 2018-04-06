‘MALAY TSUNAMI WILL SINK YOU FOREVER’ – MAHATHIR PURRS AS NAJIB DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT: INDEED, PANDEMONIUM ERUPTS AT AUCTION FOR HIS WATCH TO RAISE FUNDS FOR JOHOR PAKATAN

Just a day before Parliament is dissolved, Pakatan Harapan is striking at the heart of the Johor state government by holding a major rally in Pasir Gudang, the constituency of incumbent state menteri besar Khaled Nordin.

With the foray, comes an ominous warning from Dr Mahathir Mohamad (above) to those who dismiss the idea that Harapan can trigger a Malay tsunami against the ruling Umno-BN government.

“They say there won’t be a Malay tsunami. Wait. You will see.

“The Malay tsunami will sink you forever,” Mahathir said at a fundraising event before tonight’s rally.

Mahathir said there will also be a Chinese tsunami and an Indian tsunami.

He also said the crowd tonight will be bigger than the 700 in attendance at the fundraiser.

“There are so many here just for evening tea, what more tonight,” he said.

Johor is the birthplace of Umno and has long been its biggest stronghold.

A schism within the ruling Malay party, however, occurred after then deputy Umno president Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked from the government in June 2016.

It was the start of a series of events which led to the formation of Umno-splinter group Bersatu, which was co-founded by Mahathir.

Najib had announced that Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow, meaning that the next general election must be held within the next 60 days.