‘MALAY TSUNAMI WILL SINK YOU FOREVER’ – MAHATHIR PURRS AS NAJIB DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT: INDEED, PANDEMONIUM ERUPTS AT AUCTION FOR HIS WATCH TO RAISE FUNDS FOR JOHOR PAKATAN
Just a day before Parliament is dissolved, Pakatan Harapan is striking at the heart of the Johor state government by holding a major rally in Pasir Gudang, the constituency of incumbent state menteri besar Khaled Nordin.
With the foray, comes an ominous warning from Dr Mahathir Mohamad (above) to those who dismiss the idea that Harapan can trigger a Malay tsunami against the ruling Umno-BN government.
“They say there won’t be a Malay tsunami. Wait. You will see.
“The Malay tsunami will sink you forever,” Mahathir said at a fundraising event before tonight’s rally.
Mahathir said there will also be a Chinese tsunami and an Indian tsunami.
He also said the crowd tonight will be bigger than the 700 in attendance at the fundraiser.
“There are so many here just for evening tea, what more tonight,” he said.
Johor is the birthplace of Umno and has long been its biggest stronghold.
A schism within the ruling Malay party, however, occurred after then deputy Umno president Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked from the government in June 2016.
It was the start of a series of events which led to the formation of Umno-splinter group Bersatu, which was co-founded by Mahathir.
Najib had announced that Parliament will be dissolved tomorrow, meaning that the next general election must be held within the next 60 days.
Uproar at Harapan fundraiser over bid for Dr M’s watch
A Pakatan Harapan fundraiser in Pasir Gudang briefly descended into pandemonium after an auction for a watch worn by coalition chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad went awry.
There was a buzz of anticipation among the 700-strong crowd when Mahathir removed the ruby red G-Shock watch bearing his signature from his wrist at the end of his speech, joking now he now “doesn’t have time”.
He then set the starting bid at RM1,000 after which the master of ceremonies took over.
But as soon as the auction began, the master of ceremonies was pulled to the side as eager buyers raised their hands high to make a bid.
Then a minute later, without taking any bids, he abruptly announced that the watch had been sold to Johor Harapan Youth causing an uproar among the crowd.
“Mana boleh!” (This can’t be!) and “Bid, bid!” they shouted, among others.
Johor Bersatu Youth chief Haszarul Abu Samah then took to the stage to smooth things over.
“This watch was gifted by Tun (Mahathir) to us for a Harapan Youth fundraiser in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
“So if you want this watch, come then,” Haszarul said, before leaving with the watch.
The crowd remained unhappy, but the jeers and shouts stopped soon after.
“Jangan baling saya, jangan baling saya (don’t toss me out),” the master of ceremonies quipped while calming the crowd down.
