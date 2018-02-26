MALAY MODEL RAJA ALICIA POSTS TOPLESS PIC OF HERSELF SUNTANNING ON T’GGANU BEACH, TRIGGERING TWITTER FIRE STORM

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian model Raja Alicia Raja Amin, 23, has once again become the talk of the local Twitterverse after posting topless images of herself on a private beach in Terengganu.

The former contestant of Asia’s Next Top Model participant first set the internet on fire last year after photos of her baring it all went viral.

Several Malaysian internet users have called for a total “ban on Alicia from appearing on Malaysian TV or any media” after her latest beach antics, even though they do not appear to been spread as widely over the internet this time around.

Instead, most of the cyber chatter seem centred on one particular Twitter user who described himself as a heart surgeon at a prominent local medical institution, but who was labelled an attention seeker by some while others say the critic suffers from an outdated “saviour” complex.

Some even accused the man of being an internet troll who had previously sexually harassed Alicia in the past with unsolicited comments and only recently changed his profile picture and information.

One internet user who went by the name An Rash was among those who rose to Alicia’s defence and tagged several mainstream news outlets as well as the Malaysian Islamic Development Department, telling those bombarding the model with unsavoury remarks to stop being hypocrites.

The model-turned-actress of Malay-German parentage herself did not seem too bothered by the internet fire her photo tweet had first generated.

In response to the scathing criticisms and calls for a blanket media ban on her, Alicia had only this to tweet:

“Tanjong Jara is private property including the beach… so.

“Some people really can’t see others living their best life. Y’all gonna come for the other guests that go into a secluded corner to even out their tan? OK.”

– Malay Mail

