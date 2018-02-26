MAJOR UPSET IN SABAH ON THE CARDS: ‘IF SHAFIE WINS, I’M SURE SARAWAKIANS WILL ASK HIM TO FORM A BLOC TO GOVERN THE REGION INDEPENDENTLY FROM PUTRAJAYA’

SARAWAK is waiting for Sabah to attain political autonomy so they can implement a “Borneo Bloc”, Parti Warisan Sabah deputy president Darell Leiking said today.

Political autonomy would mean no west Malaysian party or parties forming the state government, while a Borneo Bloc would have authority to govern the region with equal status as the federated states of Malaysia.

“Sabah doesn’t have political autonomy like Sarawak which is being government by local parties. Sarawakians are waiting for a party in Sabah follow their lead,” he said.

“If Warisan wins, I’m sure Sarawakians will call (Warisan president) Shafie Apdal to make a stand on the Borneo Bloc idea.

“Sabahans need to decide its own economy, politics and social future and how it should operate within Malaysia,” he said.

On the same development, Leiking said Sabah will restart the visa requirement for Sarawakians to enter the state.

He said he wanted a return of the same policy as a sign of respect to honour the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

The number of days for Sabahans to visit Sarawak is limited to 90, but Sarawakians are free to visit Sabah and that includes working in the private sector.

On another issue, Leiking said Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister designate is the choice of Pakatan Harapan (PH) not Warisan, although both share the same goal of ousting Najib Razak from office, as well as replacing Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman.

“It is not our choice but we have to pick sides and the right move is to overthrow Barisan Nasional. Therefore, we support PH.”

– https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/

