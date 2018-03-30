MAHATHIR SHOWS HIS POWER – TENS OF THOUSANDS RUSH TO GREET HIM AT KEDAH RALLY DESPITE HEAVY RAIN: NO MALAY TSUNAMI? NAJIB & CO GO INTO ‘SLEEPLESS’ MODE

Bumi Kedah hari ini telah digegarkan dengan lautan rakyat yang berbilang kaum agama dan bangsa yang membanjiri Program Jelajah Harapan di Guar Chempedak sebentar tadi.



Meskipun terpaksa bermandikan hujan tidak ada seorang pun berganjak dari tapak program malah didapati ada juga yang kecewa kerana tidak dapat bergerak ke hadapan dari belakang dek kerana terlalu ramai yang berhimpit-himpit untuk menuju lebih dekat kepada pentas.



Aura Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad terbukti telah mencetuskan gelombang kebangkitan rakyat bukan sahaja di negeri Kedah malah di seluruh negara.



Kebangkitan ini adalah kebangkitan rakyat, rakyat percaya masanya telah tiba untuk mereka menghukum kerajaan kleptokrat yang dipimpin oleh penyangak, perompak dan penyamun.



Barisan Nasional bersiap sedialah untuk dikafankan pada PRU14 ini!

Tabarak Allah! In Shaa Allah!



MEANWHILE, according to Malaysiakini:

Huge turnout at Dr M’s homestate ceramah, DAP sounds tsunami alert for Umno

A Pakatan Harapan ceramah in Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s home-state of Kedah last night had attracted thousands.

DAP lawmaker Liew Chin Tong, who claimed that the turnout was 15,000, said it signalled an impending seismic shift in the political landscape.

Come the 14th general election, the Kluang MP is convinced that a Malay tsunami would hit the nation.

“Under a ‘White Terror’ (suppression of dissidents) atmosphere, people were still willing to turn up for the ceramah in the rain for hours. They may influence five others when they return home.

“A mass event such as this could be a benchmark, particularly when there is a media blackout (on Harapan’s events),” he said in a Facebook posting in Mandarin.

Mahathir was also present at the Guar Chempedak ceramah.

Similarly, Liew said Harapan’s ceramah in rural areas in the Umno bastion of Johor had drawn several hundred people, which was unimaginable in the past.

“The Chinese media and The Star, which are controlled by MCA, often deny the occurrence of a Malay tsunami. They also interviewed Malay leaders so that they could deny a tsunami taking form.

“As the first politician to raise the phenomenon of a Malay tsunami, I wonder why they never came to me (for comment)?” he added.

Liew said when he first raised the prospect of a Malay tsunami in 2015, there was a vacuum in the Malay leadership.

“(Prime Minister) Najib (Abdul Razak) was beleaguered by scandals, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang leaned to Najib and Harapan de facto leader Anwar Ibrahim was sent to prison,” he added.

Liew said Najib ignored the plight of the people and implemented the GST much to their chagrin.

“If the opposition can obtain the votes of15 percent of the Malays who supported BN in the 2013 general election and maintain the same level of support from Chinese and Indian voters, then BN will lose at least 40 parliamentary seats in the peninsula this time,” he added.

The DAP lawmaker claimed that the semi-urban agriculture smallholders would especially swing to the opposition.

Mahathir has positioned his Malay-based party Bersatu as an alternative to Umno.

Harapan is banking on the 93-year-old former premier to convince the Malays to vote for the opposition coalition and neutralise Umno’s claims that DAP is a threat to the position of the Malays and Islam.

Previously, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Mohamad Hassan claimed that while the Mahathir factor might cause a ripple, it would not be able to generate a tsunami.

Dr M claims wind of change blowing

Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes that the massive turnout at a Pakatan Harapan ceramah in Kedah last night indicates that the wind of change is blowing in favour of the opposition coalition. “Thank-you Kedah,” said the former premier in a Facebook posting to the people of his home-state. “Parliament has not been dissolved, but the people are ready to change (the government),” he added. Mahathir, who turns 93 this year and is crisscrossing the nation to speak at various ceramah, also urged Malaysians to rise up for the future of the country. “Last night Kedah, tonight Gunung Medan Utan Aji in Perlis. See you there,” he said. Mahathir also posted a photograph of the crowd at the Kedah ceramah on his Twitter account with the caption, “..in Kedah with a sea of people who desire change.” According to DAP lawmaker Liew Chin Tong, the ceramah in Guar Chempedak in Kedah, drew a crowd of 15,000. He believes that the overwhelming support signalled the coming of a Malay tsunamiduring the 14th general election. Mahathir, who led Umno for more than two decades, has positioned his new party Bersatu as an alternative to the backbone of the ruling coalition. Harapan, on the other hand, is hoping that the former premier would fill the vacuum left behind by Anwar Ibrahim’s imprisonment and PAS’ exit, with regard to capturing Malay votes. The coalition also hopes Mahathir’s presence at the helm of Harapan would diffuse Umno’s claim that DAP controls the other parties and poses a threat to the position of the Malays and Islam. Umno and BN leaders, however, have dismissed the possibility of Mahathir generating a Malay tsunami. PAS, on the other hand, believes that the Islamist party would benefit in the event of a major swing in Malay votes. Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin argued that the tsunami would not be in Bersatu’s favour due to the latter’s relationship with DAP.

