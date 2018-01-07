MAHATHIR MUST SHOW HIS FAMOUS IRON HAND OR HARAPAN WILL BECOME A JOKE: AMANAH WARNS AGAINST CUNNING ‘TRAITORS’ WHO WILL CONTINUE TO CREATE HAVOC & TURN THE OPPOSITION INTO IN CIRCUS FOR THEIR OWN INTERESTS

Amanah Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan has warned certain leaders within Pakatan Harapan not to betray the coalition.

During the Harapan Youth convention in Subang Jaya tonight, he also singled out those who were in favour of holding talks with PAS despite the presidential council deciding against it.

“There are some among the leaders who do not obey the decisions made in the presidential council meeting, who go against, are disloyal or refuse to obey every decision made.

“That is why Harapan Youth today would like to warn the leaders, don’t you become traitors to Harapan,” he said.

In his speech, Hamzan singled out those who were insistent on holding electoral negotiations with PAS.

“We hear leaders who say that they will continue discussing with PAS. I would like to ask the youths here today, do we agree with our leaders cooperating with PAS?

“If you disagree, please rise,” he said as delegates in the room got to their feet.

Sany stressed that Harapan could not afford to be betrayed in its battle against BN.

“That is why we want every party member to abide by and carry out what had been decided by our leadership,” he said.

On a separate matter, Sany disclosed that a “heavyweight” would be joining Amanah on Jan 18.

Sany did not reveal the politician’s identity.

Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar quit PAS last week, but it remains unclear if he will favour Amanah or Bersatu as his new party.

– M’kini

.