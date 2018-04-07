MAHATHIR LOSES HIS PATIENCE: SHAME EC CHIEF MOHD HASHIM & ROS SURAYATI FOR DOING NAJIB’S ‘DIRTY WORK’, SHAME THEM IN NEWSPAPERS & SOCIAL MEDIA

GE14 | Pakatan Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad wants the heads of the Registrar of Societies and Election Commission to be shamed in newspapers and social media.

He said this is to show the world that they had carried out Umno president Najib Abdul Razak’s “dirty work.

Dr M to EC: Here’s a ‘keling’ word for you, ‘podah’

Reports claiming that Pakatan Harapan will have to get the Election Commission’s permission to use a common logo have incensed coalition chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“This morning we heard his (Umno president Najib Abdul Razak’s) goons, including the EC chief (Mohd Hashim Abdullah) saying that if we want to use a common symbol, we have to crawl and prostrate in front of this person for permission.

“I want to use a ‘keling’ word. The keling say ‘podah’ (get lost).

“Where is the law (that says we can’t use a common logo), this rule was formed this morning,” Mahathir said at a fundraiser in Muar this evening.

The word ‘keling’ is considered a derogatory reference for Indians in the modern context, even though it was not originally considered so when the word was first conceived in the 15th century.

It is commonly used among northerners, especially the older generation.

Mahathir himself has had his ethnicity and Indian heritage politicised when Umno de facto deputy president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi played up the nonagenarian’s old identity card, which supposedly stated his name as “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty.”

The Harapan chair was responding to news reports by several media, citing Hashim (photo) as saying that the commission’s approval was needed if the coalition wanted to use the PKR symbol as its common logo for the 14th general election.

Asked at a press conference today if DAP could contest using the logo, Hashim had said: “The EC must approve the logos of all parties that are contesting. If we see that there is nothing wrong, we will approve it.

“But the use of a different logo by a party that has a logo, we will see what happens.”

Only letter needed

Earlier during the fundraiser, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had also questioned Hashim’s remarks based on the reports.

Muhyiddin said in his experience, all that was needed for a candidate to contest under a different party’s logo was for the party to sign a surat watikah (authorisation letter).

Mahathir had unveiled that Harapan would be using the PKR ‘eye’ symbol as the coalition’s common logo in the Peninsula at rally in Pasir Gudang last night.

This is after Harapan failed to get itself registered with the Registrar of Societies.

Besides presenting a united front, using the PKR logo means that Bersatu members can contest in the 14th general election, despite the party having been temporarily dissolvedby the ROS on Thursday.

