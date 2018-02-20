MAHATHIR DISHES IT OUT TO AZMIN, OTHER STATE PAKATAN CHIEFS: ‘YOU HAVE 3 DAYS TO RESOLVE SEAT TALKS, OTHERWISE IT COMES TO ME & THE DECISION WILL BE FINAL’

Harapan component parties in seven out of 11 states have only three more days to resolve their seat negotiations for the 14th general election.

Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad told a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya today that any state that failed to meet the deadline this Friday would have to refer the matter to the central leadership.

“We are settled when it comes to the parliament seats. But with regards to the state seats, there are still certain areas that have yet to be agreed upon by the parties.

“We have decided that if they can’t resolve it by this Friday, they should tell the headquarters and the matter will be raised to the Harapan presidential council,” said Mahathir who earlier chaired a Harapan presidential council meeting.

“Then, the decision (by Harapan presidential council on the seats) must be accepted by all,” he said.

Pressed for details, Mahathir said: “Four states have been settled […] but I cannot tell you which ones.”

– M’kini

