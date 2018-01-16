LOSING GOMBAK A REAL POSSIBILITY FOR INCREASINGLY UNPOPULAR AZMIN: EVEN NON-MALAYS CAN GET FED UP OF AZMIN & CO’S SELFISH WRANGLING FOR POWER IN PKR & HARAPAN, REFUSAL TO CUT TIES WITH ‘MALAYS-ONLY CABINET’ HADI & CO

Amid talk that Selangor Menteri Besar Mohamed Azmin Ali might vacate his Gombak parliamentary seat in the forthcoming 14th general election, a straw poll around his constituency revealed PKR’s chances to defend the seat would rely on support from non-Malay voters.

A visit around Gombak Setia, Batu Caves and Hulu Kelang by Malaysiakini yesterday also showed that many of the non-Malay voters would now vote against a PAS candidate after the party had broken ranks with the federal opposition pact.

In the 13th general election, Azmin defended his Gombak seat for the second-term while PAS, as a member of the Pakatan Rakyat pact then, clinched two out of three state seats – Gombak Setia and Hulu Kelang.

PKR’s Aminuddin Saari rounded up the clean sweep after he won against an MIC candidate and an Independent candidate in Batu Caves.

For Low Sai Fatt, 64, his votes for the Gombak Setia and Gombak seats in the 13th general election were cast largely along partisan lines.

“Now we have no choice,” said Low who alluded to a repeat of the scenario in 2013, when PAS’ Hasbullah Mohd Ridzuan had won the Gombak Setia seat in a straight fight against Umno’s Said Anuar Said Ahmad, with a majority of 1,681 votes.

“We will have to look for the PKR candidate,” said Low when he was told that the coming election could well see a three-cornered fight involving BN, PAS and PKR.

In terms of popular support for Azmin, Low noted that the menteri besar had been generally absent around the area and that there were still issues, such as crime and safety, which have been left unaddressed.

“I personally don’t feel the impact of voting for the menteri besar as our MP. There has been no tangible benefit for us,” said the pensioner when met at a local coffee shop in Gombak Setia.

Businessperson Cheng Peak Weng, 55, also concurred with Low’s observations on Azmin’s relative absence around the area.

“I can’t really say whether he (Azmin) is strong here or not. He’s rarely here, but always sends his staff,” he said.

In Azmin’s absence, Cheng (photo) said, the locals were generally satisfied with their PAS assemblyperson, although he maintained that the vote would go against the party in GE14.

“The YB (Hasbullah) is a good person. I have nothing against him, but his party is not good. When it’s our (Chinese) festival, he will come and bring mooncakes.

“But they all ‘up there’ (PAS leaders) said things that when we heard it, we get upset. We can’t support them,” said Cheng who is also a voter in Gombak Setia.

Among others, he alluded to statements made by various PAS leaders on segregation of Muslims and non-Muslims, for example, a purported ban on Muslims frequenting a non-Muslim hair saloon.

Asked for comments on Azmin’s reported offer for Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad to contest in Gombak, Cheng replied that the move was not guaranteed to sway Malay support in the area.

“This area, you cannot say that it is a guaranteed victory (for Harapan). Azmin only won twice after it was held by Umno for so long. Mahathir might want to go to Langkawi. But if he comes here, then the Chinese will support him.”

Gombak is considered a marginal seat that Azmin had won with 51.4 percent of votes cast during GE13.

Changes may depend on redelineation

Batu Caves voter N Neganathan (photo) said he was personally dissatisfied with PKR as the state government did not fulfil promises to offer him a new permanent lot for his bicycle shop.

“They (state government) demolished my grandfather’s bicycle shop under the bridge because it was on TOL (temporary occupation land).

“Until today I did not get any compensation,” said the 56-year-old, who conceded that his sentiments might not be shared by the majority of non-Malay voters in the area.

In Hulu Kelang, voter Aminuddin Toha also noted the contribution of non-Malay voters towards Azmin’s victory in Gombak and now Amanah assemblyperson Saari Sungib, who won the state seat on a PAS ticket.

In particular, Aminuddin cited non-Malay voters from the Kuala Ampang voting district who, under the Election Commission’s proposed re-delineation exercise, would be transferred to the neighbouring Bukit Antarabangsa state seat.

“Changes (in Gombak and Hulu Kelang) could depend on the redelineation exercise.

“If Kuala Ampang (voters) are moved out, it certainly would have an impact on the support (for Harapan),” he said.

Aminuddin also pointed out that the Malay votes are expected to be split among Umno and PAS in three-cornered fights with a Harapan candidate.

“So, non-Malay voters could be the determining factor,” he added.

As for the Malay voters, Aminuddin noted that Azmin was “not very popular” among a segment of Amanah supporters, although he declined to elaborate on the reasons.

Non-Malay votes remain solid with Harapan

When contacted, political analyst Awang Azman Pawi said the ground sentiments in Gombak appeared to match his research findings in Universiti Malaya.

Referring to data from the 13th general election, which recorded a composition of 24 percent non-Malay voters in Gombak, the associate professor said their votes were expected to largely remain with a Harapan candidate.

“Our findings showed that the non-Malay votes remain solid with Harapan while the Malay votes are split,” said Azman, who also predicted that PKR could still get the larger share of the split Malay votes.

“From the 74 percent Malay votes, if you take 40 percent for PKR and split the rest between Umno and PAS, Azmin would be able to defend the seat,” he said, adding that there could also be a shift from Umno supporters towards Bersatu.

Speculation surrounding Azmin’s possible move from Gombak was partly triggered by his “offer” to Dr Mahathir Mohamad last Sunday to contest the seat.

Azmin had tweeted that he would be willing to surrender his Gombak seat to Mahathir, in an apparent response to the Bersatu chairperson’s comments that Azmin was a capable prime minister candidate, even though he was not chosen as Harapan’s final choice.

In response, leaders from both Umno and PAS claimed that the move was an attempt by Azmin to seek a safer parliamentary seat and put Mahathir in a dangerous position.

Mahathir, who was announced as Harapan’s prime ministerial candidate at its second national convention on Jan 7, has since turned down Azmin’s offer, saying he was weighing his options of contesting in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu or Putrajaya.

